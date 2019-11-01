West Virginia unemployment stands at 4.6 percent. Hoping to reduce that number even more, state officials and schools are working together to provide more job opportunities, especially in southern West Virginia.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and the Higher Education Policy Commission Erma Byrd Center collaborated Friday to host the Regional Job & Resource Fair at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center to offer employment opportunities to those who live in and out of southern West Virginia.
A partnership among Manchin, the Erma Bryd Center, Workforce West Virginia, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and WVNS TV-59 News, the Regional Job & Resource Fair brought in nearly 200 employers seeking employees in the area.
Lisa Moten, director of the Erma Byrd Center, remembers conducting her first job fair at the Erma Byrd Center four years ago. When the second year rolled around, she noticed Manchin conducted several job fairs in the state, but not one in southern West Virginia.
"So, I was able to get in contact with him, and now, we've been doing them together since," Moten said. "This is our third year doing it with Mr. Manchin."
While the Regional Job & Resource Fair is geared toward college students looking for internships and full-time jobs, it's also geared toward the working professional just searching for a new job, veterans, and coal miners who have recently been laid off, Moten said.
"With the mines declining, we have so many miners looking for new jobs, so we're partnering them with educators to get them into another area of work," she said.
Representatives set up from the Beckley VA Hospital, Sam's Club, Advance Auto, The Greenbrier, Winterplace, Federal Prisons, and more were present at Friday's fair, accepting resumes, conducting interviews, and giving advice to all who showed.
LaDawn Meador, 40, just graduated from WVU Tech in Beckley within the last year. She received her degree in organizational management and has been on the job hunt.
Meador was surprised with the number of job opportunities in southern West Virginia.
"You always hear things like 'No one is hiring' or 'There's no good jobs around here,' and that's just not the case," Meador said.
She spent most of her time speaking with representatives from the West Virginia Division of Highways and left the fair with an optimistic outlook.
"When I was talking with folks from the Division of Highways, they told me they actually have a system where if you apply with them, your application will go into a database, and employers from all over the state who are looking to hire can find your application all on their own," she said. "It does all the work for you, and I just thought that was really cool.
"There are so many opportunities and a lot of businesses needing people who want to work. There's no reason we shouldn't be able to find jobs."
Manchin and Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Tim Thomas made a pit stop at the Job & Resource Fair Friday to mingle with those looking for jobs and to thank employers who attended.
"There are nearly 200 employers here today, and they wouldn't be setting up here if they didn't need to hire someone," Manchin told The Register-Herald. "If out of all 200 employers here, if they can hire just one person and get someone to one company, then our job is done. We've changed someone's life."
Manchin called the Fair a "one-stop shop to changing your life," and having employers come in and set up to speak with people one-on-one is "vital to the community."
"We're so appreciative of everyone that's come here today, from the employers who set up to those looking for a job or career. That's why we have these things. So if you're looking to change your life, we can help you do that," he said.
