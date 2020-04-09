Reeve named 2020 Raleigh County Teacher of the Year

Park Middle School Teacher Josh Reeve was dubbed Raleigh County’s 2020 Teacher of the Year Tuesday during a virtual ceremony.
Typically, Raleigh County Schools hosts a special annual ceremony to honor its Teacher of the Year participants, but due to this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, they had to make accommodations.
Every year each school is asked to submit a nominee(s) for the annual award with the group of nominees narrowed to six finalists. A selection committee reviews all written submissions and conducts on-site observations of the six finalists.
Aside from Reeve, the 2019-20 nominees included the following:
l Amanda Sammons-Meadows — Bradley Elementary School
l Ann Adkins — Ghent Elementary School
l Cynthia Kelley — Hollywood Elementary School
l Michelle Clarkson — Woodrow Wilson High School
l Dr. Jamie Harvey — Office of Special Programs
Reeve has served Raleigh County Schools for the 14 and a half years, and currently serves as the technology education teacher at Park Middle School.
He will now represent Raleigh County Schools in the state-level recognition program.
“Raleigh County Schools extends a special thank you to Shady Spring Middle School students for designing the program cover and the Beckley Area Foundation for its continued support of this annual recognition program,” school officials stated.
