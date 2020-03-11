Ilene Evans attended Daniels Elementary School in Raleigh County Wednesday to do a reenactment of Harriet Tubman, a leading abolitionist who led hundreds of enslaved people along the route of the Underground Railroad.
Harriet Tubman was born into slavery in Maryland, and escaped to freedom in the North in 1849 to become the most famous "conductor" on the Underground Railroad — a secret network of safe houses. She lead hundreds of families and other slaves to freedom.
Evans is the artistic director of Voices from the Earth, Inc., which is an educational touring theatre company using storytelling, theatre and historical portrayals to promote social justice. She has developed several presentations of historical women who have contributed significantly to African American culture.
Her presentation Wednesday at Daniels Elementary took place in front of all students at all different grade levels.
1 of 9
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portrayed Harriet Tubman to students at Daniels Elementary School. The students joined in when she said, "All night all day angels are watching over you." (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portrayed Harriet Tubman to students at Daniels Elementary School. The students joined in when she said, "All night all day angels are watching over you." (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, right, marching with students from Daniels Elementary School demonstrating being shackled up during slavery. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, lead students from Daniels Elementary School in a demonstration being shackled up during slavery. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Reenactment of Harriet Tubman
Ilene Evans attended Daniels Elementary School in Raleigh County Wednesday to do a reenactment of Harriet Tubman, a leading abolitionist who led hundreds of enslaved people along the route of the Underground Railroad.
1 of 9
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portrayed Harriet Tubman to students at Daniels Elementary School. The students joined in when she said, "All night all day angels are watching over you." (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portrayed Harriet Tubman to students at Daniels Elementary School. The students joined in when she said, "All night all day angels are watching over you." (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, right, marching with students from Daniels Elementary School demonstrating being shackled up during slavery. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, lead students from Daniels Elementary School in a demonstration being shackled up during slavery. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Mary Frances, 102, of Marlinton, died March 10, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Marlinton United Methodist Church, friends one hour prior. Arrangements by VanReenen Funeral Home, Marlinton.