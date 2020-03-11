031220 Harriet Tubman 6.jpg

Ilene Evans, portraying Harriet Tubman, to students at Daniels Elementary School. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Ilene Evans attended Daniels Elementary School in Raleigh County Wednesday to do a reenactment of Harriet Tubman, a leading abolitionist who led hundreds of enslaved people along the route of the Underground Railroad.  

Harriet Tubman was born into slavery in Maryland, and escaped to freedom in the North in 1849 to become the most famous "conductor" on the Underground Railroad — a secret network of safe houses. She lead hundreds of families and other slaves to freedom. 

Evans is the artistic director of Voices from the Earth, Inc., which is an educational touring theatre company using storytelling, theatre and historical portrayals to promote social justice. She has developed several presentations of historical women who have contributed significantly to African American culture. 

Her presentation Wednesday at Daniels Elementary took place in front of all students at all different grade levels. 

GALLERY: Reenactment of Harriet Tubman

