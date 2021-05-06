The American Red Cross has partnered with local fire departments including Beckley Fire Department, Bluefield Fire Department, Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Princeton Fire Department to make homes safer from home fires.
Red Cross volunteers are providing virtual home fire safety education and escape planning to local families while partner fire departments are installing free smoke alarms. Nearly 100 smoke alarms have already been installed. This is part of a national effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in neighborhoods this spring.
“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during Covid-19, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Erica Mani, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region. “As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”
To hekp keep your family safe and protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps:
l Practice your two-minute escape drill.
l Test your smoke alarms monthly.
Visit SoundTheAlarm.org or call 1-844-216-8286 for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.
Other tips include:
l Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
l Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.
l Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
l Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from our partners: Appalachian Power, West Virginia American Water, State Farm Insurance Companies, DOW Chemical Company, Conn-Weld Industries, Inc., Suddenlink and Toyota Motor Manufacturing.