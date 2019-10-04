charleston — The American Red Cross West Virginia Region plans a new AmeriCorps VISTA Project to increase Red Cross volunteer capacity across West Virginia and enhance Disaster Action Teams that respond to disasters across the state every day.
The American Red Cross in West Virginia is seeking individuals interested in becoming AmeriCorps VISTA members. Interested applicants should have strong computer skills with the ability to learn new software programs with geospatial technology proficiency preferred. Serving with AmeriCorps VISTA can be the catalyst to launch a career, switch to a new field, or start a new chapter post-retirement. Positions are available in Beckley, Charleston, Huntington, Kearneysville, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Wheeling. The Red Cross is also seeking a VISTA Team Leader in Charleston. AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers will receive a living allowance and health coverages as well as an end of service year education award or cash stipend.
Interested applicants should submit a resume with cover letter to disastervista@redcross.org. To learn more about the Red Cross VISTA Project, please visit www.redcross.org/disastervista.