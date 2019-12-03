charleston — Following a year of disasters affecting thousands of people in West Virginia and across the country, the West Virginia Region of the American Red Cross asks everyone to help provide relief and comfort on Giving Tuesday by donating at redcross.org/gift.
“Every eight minutes, someone affected by a disaster in our country turns to the Red Cross for support,” said Erica Mani, chief executive officer, West Virginia Region of the American Red Cross. “When people’s lives are upended by home fires, floods and other crises, your support through our Holiday Campaign can provide necessities like emergency shelter, hot meals and blankets.”
This year, Red Cross volunteers have been by the sides of families affected by large events like wildfires in California, Hurricane Dorian on the East Coast, tropical storm flooding in Texas, and tornadoes and floods in the Midwest. On average, the Red Cross responds to a new major disaster every 14 days in the U.S. — on top of responding each year to tens of thousands of smaller disasters like home fires, which account for most of the 62,000-plus disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.
Just in the past year in West Virginia, Red Cross volunteers responded to nearly 800 home fires. The Red Cross in West Virginia helped nearly 2,000 affected people address their urgent needs like lodging, food and emotional support. There were also aAnother 100 families with nearly 200 people impacted by other disasters such as severe storms and floods.
People can #GiveWithMeaning on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season by donating at redcross.org/gift:
Help disaster victims: A gift of $50 can deliver hot meals for five people or provide blankets for 10 people after a disaster; $100 can provide a family of two with a full day’s worth of emergency shelter, including meals, snacks, blankets, cots and hygiene supplies.
Help military members and veterans: $50 can help connect veterans and their families to critical community services, such as food, housing, mental health support and rehabilitation; $145 can provide hospital kits, filled with toiletries and other essentials, for 20 service members.
Help save lives internationally: People can also help save lives through the Measles & Rubella Initiative, which provides vaccinations for children and educates families about the dangers of measles and rubella. A gift of $100 can help provide lifesaving vaccinations for 100 children facing an increased risk of measles and rubella around the world.
The holidays are a difficult time to collect blood because of busy schedules and inclement weather. Still, the need for blood is constant to help accident victims, cancer patients and others who rely on lifesaving blood products every day. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting redcrossblood.org.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross. In West Virginia, visit redcrosswv.org, call 1-844-216-8286, follow Red Cross on Twitter at @ARCWV or like Red Cross on Facebook at @RedCrossWV.