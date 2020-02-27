The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in March include:

Fayette County 

Oak Hill — Monday, March 2 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lewis Community Building, 469 Central Ave.

Montgomery — Thursday, March 5 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., BridgeValley Davis Hall, 619 Second Ave.

Oak Hill — Thursday, March 12 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fayette Institute of Technology, 300 West Oyler Ave.

 

Greenbrier County 

Lewisburg — Monday, March 9 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., WVSOM Alumni Center, 400 Lee Street

 

 

Monroe County

Union — Friday, March 13 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monroe County Public Library, 303 South Main Street

 

Raleigh County

Beckley — Wednesday, March 4 from noon - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Drive

Shady Spring —Tuesday, March 10 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shady Spring High School, Rt. 3 East

Beckley — Wednesday, March 11 from noon - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Drive

 

 

