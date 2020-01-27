Trillium Performing Arts and the Lewis Theatre will present “A Roaring ‘20s Red Carpet Event,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Held at the theater on Court Street in downtown Lewisburg, the event will include live streaming of the Oscars awards show on a big screen with surround sound; contests; food, including a sandwich bar; and drinks sponsored by Mountain State Beverage. Although period dress is not required, those attending are welcome to reflect the “Roaring ‘20s” theme in their attire.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. They may be purchased at the theater, at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center in Lewisburg or on Trillium Performing Arts’ Facebook site. For more information, call the Trillium office at 304-645-3003.
Tina Alvey