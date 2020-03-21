charleston — The Records Management and Preservation Board (RMPB) has awarded $349,360 in grant funds to 37 West Virginia county commissions for records management and preservation projects.
The board reviewed submissions and made its recommendations in January for projects to improve management, storage conditions, accessibility, and preservation of public records held in county offices. Following official letters announcing the successful grants, RMPB staff will provide technical assistance in setting up the grant projects, which officially begin with the new fiscal year (July 1, 2020).
The RMPB was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2000 to develop a system of records management and preservation for county governments. Funding for the grants program comes from filing fees collected by county clerks and deposited in the special Public Records and Preservation Account. Applications for the next grant cycle will be available Sept. 1, 2020.
For more information about the Records Management and Preservation Board’s annual grant program or the work of the RMPB, contact Denise Ferguson, county records archivist, West Virginia Archives and History, at 304-558-0230 ext. 150 or denise.l.ferguson@wv.gov or by mail at Records Management and Preservation Board, West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Building 9, Charleston, WV 25305-0300. Information can be accessed electronically at www.wvculture.org/history/rmpb/rmpb.html.
Regional recipients for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 include:
Fayette County Commission, $8,561 to purchase movable track shelving for records in the sheriff’s office.
Greenbrier County Commission, $13,508 to purchase roller shelving for oversize books, a map cabinet, and Mylar sleeves to encapsulate maps in the county clerk’s office.
McDowell County Commission, $4,909 to encapsulate and digitize map books in the county clerk’s office.
Mercer County Commission, $10,000 to purchase movable track shelving for case files in the circuit clerk’s office.
Monroe County Commission, $9,700 to index deed books that were digitized by the RMPB Statewide Preservation Project in the county clerk’s office, and to scan and index criminal and civil case files in the circuit clerk’s office.
Wyoming County Commission, $9,500 to digitize deed books in the county clerk’s office.