The New River CTC Foundation has awarded a record number of scholarships, totaling more than $150,000 to students enrolled for the 2022-2023 academic year.
“I am proud of all of our scholarship recipients, who are dedicated to excellence in their studies at New River CTC and to the pursuit of their academic and career goals,” said Michael Green, executive director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation.
“I would like to thank our generous donors and members of the New River CTC Foundation Board of Directors for providing financial support to this year’s students. Many of our students are working and raising a family while attending college,” Green said.
New River CTC students apply for scholarships to assist with tuition, fees, books and other college expenses. Scholarships are awarded based on factors such as academic merit, campus, program of study, community service and financial need. The Foundation is pleased to congratulate this year’s awardees:
Kaitlyn Alderman of Marlinton, Veronica Blanton Nursing Scholarship, Elizabeth Runyon Scholarship, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship;
Katherine Biggs of Beckley, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship;
Rainen Blankenship of Bluefield, L&S Toyota Scholarship;
Erica Brown of Ghent, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship;
Hannah Brown of Beckley, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship;
Brendon Buzzard of Marlinton, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Joan C. Browning Scholarship;
Kelly Cales of Hinton, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Dr. Richard and Ann Kline Scholarship;
Rita Cash of White Sulphur Springs, Veronica Blanton Nursing Scholarship;
Elizabeth Cody of Alderson, George and Helen Aide Scholarship, Judy D. Campbell Scholarship, Jeanne and Lawson Hamilton Scholarship, Horace McGraw Scholarship, David McClung Scholarship, Greenbrier Hospitality Scholarship;
Hailey Collins of Fayetteville, Robert Patterson Scholarship;
Demetrius Cousins of Lewisburg, Ron and Lucie Refsland Scholarship, Edward D. Knight, Jr. Scholarship;
Bela Davis of Beaver, New River CTC Foundation Scholarship;
Dawson Davis of Glen Daniel, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship;
Josey Duncan of Marlinton, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Greenbrier Hospitality Scholarship;
Hamza Ebrahim of Beckley, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship;
Melissa Evans of Mabscott, Robert Patterson Scholarship;
Sydney Green of Daniels, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship, Paul and Helen Wheeler Scholarship;
Aaron Griffith of Ronceverte, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Clarence "Bussie" Allen Scholarship;
Jack Hanna of Renick, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Robert Patterson Scholarship;
Elizabeth Hefner of Marlinton, Helen Virginia Chadwick Irons Scholarship, Dr. Richard and Ann Kline Scholarship;
Abby Hicks of Clifton Forge, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Greenbrier Hospitality Scholarship;
Debra Hylton of Sinks Grove, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Mary Louise and Jim Kilcollin Scholarship;
Julien Keaton of Hinton, Marie Leist Foundation Scholarship, Donald Runyon Scholarship;
Laken King of Princeton, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship;
Wendy Malcomb of Tioga, Fort-NCC Scholarship;
Baylee Mann of Beckley, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship;
Mikenzi McMullen of Marlinton, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship;
Billy Meadows of Cowen, Fort-NCC Scholarship;
Brett Mele of Renick, Carter Hometown Hero Scholarship, John L. Stewart, Jr. Scholarship, Herkness Mathematics Scholarship, Katherine Patterson Scholarship;
Zowie Mullins of Richwood, Ted and Andrea S. Spring Family Scholarship;
Trina Olson of Cool Ridge, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship;
Jayden Osborne of Rupert, McElhenney-Fry-Kirven Scholarship, John L. Stewart, Jr. Scholarship;
Zacheriah Patton of Lewisburg, New River CTC Invitational Scholarship;
Brittany Rose of Princeton, Wendy's Adoption Scholarship;
Isabella Ryan of Union, Benjamin Fort Teacher Scholarship, David and Bertha Moshy Scholarship;
Rochelle Schlusser of Beckley, New River CTC Foundation Scholarship;
Hannah Sigler of Mount Nebo, Sizemore Medical Assisting Scholarship;
Raven Smith of Beckley, Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver Scholarship;
Kacey St. Clair of Princewick, Ted and Andrea Spring Scholarship;
Abigail Tharp of Rupert, Old Stone Presbyterian Women's Scholarship; and
Hayden Yates of Lewisburg, Paul and Helen Wheeler Scholarship.
The Foundation scholarship application will be posted online at www.nrctcf.org in the spring of 2023 for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 academic year. For more information about scholarships at New River CTC, contact 304-929-6734 or email foundation@newriver.edu.
