The owner of a local restaurant was arrested on a federal charge of dealing cocaine on Sept. 30, according to charges filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
In a Sept. 20 criminal complaint, federal prosecutors allege that Gregory Anthony Waters of 505 N. Kanawha Street had sold cocaine to an undercover police officer at 259 S. Heber Street in Beckley.
Sweetz Da Snackery, located at the Heber Street address, is Waters' restaurant, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State website.
The complaint alleges that Waters drove to the front of Sweetz from his residence at 505 N. Kanawha Street and that he sold 28 grams of cocaine base, or "crack," from his vehicle to the officer and that Waters then drove back to his residence.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a search of 505 N. Kanawha Street on Sept. 30.