While at Concord College, I had a young man confide in me and this is what he said.
I never had a father or mother to tell me right from wrong. I never had that father — everyone tells me I should have had — to wave me off to school or welcome me home with a smile. And I never had that father read to me — I had to go it alone. I was an orphan. Society was forced to help along, to feed and clothe and push along, and out of the door.
That father I wished I’d had never was — at least he stayed long enough to give me to the world — and they took off for regions unknown. Never read me epics of heroes and stories of the seas, of fairies and gnomes or of lands to start my imagination. My mother died at my birth.
I never had one to touch my hand — that I can remember — so he never taught me the joy and art of fishing and hunting in West Virginia (something every girl and boy ought to know). Never taught me my A, B, Cs.
I never felt his gentle or rough hand, never saw him smile or frown: This truth I will carry with my last breath to the grave. I was a ward of the state; a burden to taxpayers, one of the nearly forgotten and, if mentioned by name, happily forgotten by most: experiences to stir me into manhood and fill my daily existence with bile! I can relate to Copperfield.
So no, I never had that tangible wealth of gold; home, that cradle to rock sweet emotions, to mold a boy into a man. But one day I was adopted into a loving, caring family. So here I am at Concord. Working toward a degree in psychology and soon to be married. And you might think I found religion and was saved by faith. Wrong! No such thing. I was inspired by Sagan, Rand, Darwin, and Dawkins. Hope came from enlightenment through reason, hard-won realities, and a belief that one can find their own path in life.
That man wasn’t me, but he could have been me. You should know that the “nones” on righteous Reason and Science now have reached 29 percent: the single largest belief system in America. We outnumbered every single Christian denomination in the United States and still growing. Watch out — here we come. The future is ours.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.