CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is now accepting applications for the 2020 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards.
REAP adjusted the program this year, moving up the application deadline to February 14, 2020 and will be recognizing the winners at a school event of their choosing.
Winners will be chosen in the elementary, middle and high school levels, with each winner receiving a $500 personal award, a $1,000 award to be used in promoting STEM programs.
Educators eligible for nomination must teach either full-time or part-time, or volunteer in a classroom setting in a West Virginia public or private K-12 school and have had their program established for at least one year.
To nominate yourself or a fellow educator, applications are available at https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/wvmis/Pages/default.aspx.
For more information, contact Make It Shine coordinator Joshua Hamrick at Joshua.R.Hamrick@wv.gov or 1-800-322-5530.