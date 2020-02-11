A local Realtor hastily arranged a blood drive at American Red Cross Donation Center in Beckley on Monday and helped Red Cross collect 29 pints of blood on Monday.
Paige Powers of Old Colony Realtors said that her aunt, Joey Lilly, was diagnosed on Saturday with anti-immune hemolytic anemia — an autoimmune disorder that causes the body to attack its own red blood cells and kill them faster than the body can replenish them.
“They said finding the antibody she needs is like finding a needle in a haystack,” Powers said. “Even if there’s no one to save my aunt, there’s someone to save someone.”
Powers worked with Amanda Cash of American Red Cross, who had read Powers’ Facebook post about Lilly, to arrange the Monday drive.
There was no report Monday evening on whether Lilly had found a donor among the 29 donors.