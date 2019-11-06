Prepare for a career in real estate at New River Community and Technical College beginning in December.
The college is offering a 90-hour real estate pre-licensing class at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg starting Dec. 3.
The 10-week class will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m, and the class will meet for two weeks and break for the winter holiday with classes resuming Jan. 2, 2020.
Upon completion of the course, students will be equipped to take the West Virginia Real Estate Licensure Examination.
The cost is $500, and registration is required by Nov. 22.
To register for the class, contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-8832469 or vstone@newriver.edu).
For more information, visit www.newriver.edu/workforce.
Jordan Nelson