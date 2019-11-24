Nearly 200 individuals celebrated Friday the completion of the 2019 Fall Raleigh Educational Association of Christian Homeschoolers (REACH) Cooperative — a program where students have taken part in a variety of classes offering everything from robotics, wood burning, and everything in between.
Families from Raleigh County and surrounding areas have gathered at Daniels Missionary Baptist Church for the last six weeks to ensure a variety of experiences for students who are homeschooled. With parents volunteering as teachers, and students from preschool to graduation committing to extra studies, the co-op, dating back close to 20 years, remains a way for families who take responsibility for the education of their children to enjoy extracurriculars.
“I participated in REACH’s co-op for five years after we first began homeschooling,” said Jamie Buckland, legislative liaison for REACH. "It was there that I learned a great deal about supporting homeschoolers with extra classes and programs."
Buckland said the area now has several separate groups meeting regularly offering unique opportunities, but REACH remains the largest program, serving well over 70 families.
"What Lisa Jenkins and her team are accomplishing for our community is really quite impressive," Buckland said.
Lisa Jenkins, a former teacher in Maryland for Frederick County Public Schools, is the administrator behind the entire production and serves on the Steering Committee for the organization. She said the co-op offers a tremendous opportunity to homeschool families.
"Each class offered has been given extensive planning and is exemplary in nature," she said. "These classes are geared to further enhance and enrich a family’s homeschool experience."
Two students who take part in the co-op, Gavin and Bayleigh McKinney, thoroughly enjoy all it has to offer. Gavin said he really enjoys spending time with all his friends.
"The fun part about the co-op is the fun classes, and my favorite is 'Crazy Kid Concoctions,'" Gavin said.
Bayleigh, too, enjoys seeing friends and making new ones.
"My yoga class is very fun and I love my sign language class and being able to show people what I've learned," Bayleigh said.
Participant Jenny McKinney said the co-op is an important part of their homeschooling adventure, and it's something the kids look forward to every year by participating in the specialized classes.
"Their sign language class for example has made a big impact on them, and they have learned so much," McKinney said. "I love co-op too because it gives me an opportunity to be around other homeschooling parents that offer great support and advice. We love our homeschool family and we are so thankful to have this opportunity.”
One student, Olivia Allard, echoed others on her positive experience in the sign language class.
"I get to use sign language to speak to my cousin who can't hear," she explained.
