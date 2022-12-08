The Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) is asking for the community's help to provide some added holiday cheer for several families in Raleigh County.
During a press event Thursday at the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, Crystal Alonso, the executive director of RCCAA, announced plans for an event called “Sleigh the Day,” which will take place next week.
As part of this event, Alonso said they are asking the community to purchase and bring in toys, games, clothes and basic household items to meet the needs of 26 families in Raleigh County.
“There's just been a large influx of need this time of year, more so than ever,” Alonso said. “So I wanted to make sure that every kid and every family has a good holiday ... I think the holiday, you know, we're past the pandemic but I think there's maybe some mental health, substance use, loss of jobs – I think there's a lot that plays into the need for the holiday.”
Sleigh the Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center located at 103 S. Eisenhower Drive next to Jackie Withrow Hospital.
As the name of the event suggests, a large red sleigh is parked outside the Emergency Housing Center, which Alonso said she hopes the community will help fill with toys and other needed items.
For a list of the needs and requests for each of the 26 families as well as the ages of the children, go to rccaa.org/sleigh-the-day. Financial donations can also be made at this website.
Unwrapped gifts and toys for children from birth to 18 years old will be accepted from Dec. 17-23 at the Emergency Housing Center.
Donations will also be accepted Monday through Friday at RCCAA’s main office at 111 Willow Lane in Beckley.
Alonso said the 26 families they’re hoping to provide for are already in programs run by the RCCAA including the emergency housing center as well as in Head Start or Early Head Start programs.
Head Start is a federal program for kids ages 3 to 5 whose parents meet certain income guidelines. The program enhances kids’ emotional, social and cognitive development and supports their growth in language and literacy.
Early Head Start serves infants, toddlers, and pregnant women and their families who have incomes below the federal poverty level.
Angela Maxey-Adkins, Head Start/Early Head Start director, said she and her staff have seen first-hand the needs of these families.
“For us, it means a lot to be able to take care of entire families, not just the children that we’re funded for, but to help their siblings and anyone else that’s in the household,” Maxey-Adkins said.
“Our Head Start funds can really only be directed toward the children that we serve, and we can't really get anyone older or anyone in the household. So this is going to help take care of an entire family and take care of more than just presents under the tree. It can give them things that they need, like some more personal or household items.”
