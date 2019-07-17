Scouts from all across the world are set to have the opportunity to explore robotics, additive manufacturing (3D printing) and the latest automation technology at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) exhibit during the 24th World Scout Jamboree set to take place July 22 to August 2 in Glen Jean at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
RCBI staff will be on hand each day of the Jamboree to demonstrating advanced technologies and answering related questions during the two-week event — billed as the largest ever gathering of Scouts.
More than 43,000 scouts from 150 countries are expected to attend.
“We’re honored to have been selected to participate in this world event,” Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO said. “Our goal is to provide scouts an entertaining and engaging educational experience in hopes that they will consider careers in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math) and related manufacturing occupations.”
RCBI is part of the Living in the 21st Century: Knowledgeable Workforce exhibits located in the West End Partner Pavilion at the Reserve.
In addition to scouts and support staff, exhibits are open to the general public during day visits July 24-25 and July 27-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Sunday, July 28, when hours are noon to 5 p.m.
The cost is $55 per person for those 14 and older, $30 for those six to 13 years old, and free for children younger than 6.
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH