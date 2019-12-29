Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District water customers are facing a critical shortage of water, Dean Meadows, Wyoming County Emergency Services director, told commissioners during a special meeting Friday morning.
Customers have been instructed to conserve water.
In the short term, officials are looking at an alternate water source, Meadows said.
For a long-term solution, engineers working on the project are investigating the possibility of four new sources of water, he said.
The engineers want to begin the project in March, but Meadows emphasized the situation is critical and cannot wait that long.
•
The PSD serves 1,400 customers, but that would easily include more than 2,000 people, Meadows said.
Customers include Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Wyoming Continuous Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wyoming County East High School, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School, along with an assisted living facility in Glen Rogers.
Communities impacted include Jesse, Matheny, Sabine, Glen Rogers, Glen Fork, Ravencliff, Saulsville, McGraws, Key Rock and New Richmond.
The fact that the schools have been closed all week has helped the situation, Meadows said.
Students return to the classroom Jan. 2.
•
Commissioners declared a state of emergency Thursday, opening the door to state assistance, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
“I have directed the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to continue working with the PSD to meet their short-term emergency needs,” Justice said in a press release.
“Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management personnel have been working with the PSD for over three weeks, right after the issue was first brought to my attention.
“I have directed my staff to explore all available state resources, including working with the West Virginia Water Development Authority, to find a permanent solution to this issue,” the governor said.
•
Jason Mullins, commission president, and Mike Goode, county administrator, both lauded Justice for his assistance.
“We could not have afforded all this without his help. We just don't have the resources,” Mullins emphasized.
To find a permanent solution, Mullins said, project costs may well exceed $1 million.
•
Problems began nearly a month ago when the water source, located inside a mine, began to dry up, Goode explained.
The engineers don't know why that happened, Goode said.
“It may have been a roof fall,” he said.
The pump was moved to another location in the mine, but the situation didn't improve.
Engineers are also working to temporarily tap into the Pineville system, Goode said.
“The next few days are going to be critical,” Meadows noted.