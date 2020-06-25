Construction to the new Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District (PSD) water source is expected to be completed before July 24.
The final phase is getting electricity to the new water intake source.
Last week, crews were installing the final pump, explained Eric Combs, of Region I Planning and Development Council.
The new water source is an inactive Sabine mine on property owned by the Upper Laurel Fire Department.
The temporary water source currently used by the PSD is working well, Combs said.
Problems began in December when the system's longtime water source, located inside a mine, began to dry up. The intake source was moved to another location within the same mine, but the water supply did not improve.
A temporary water source, located in a stream near the plant, required testing that resulted in a boil water advisory on the system for several weeks.
That boil water advisory has long since been lifted and, barring unforeseen circumstances, officials believe the stream source will provide enough water while construction is completed to the Sabine site.
Choosing the Sabine mine will provide plenty of water for the 1,400 customers served by the system as well as reduce construction costs substantially, according to officials.
The Sabine mine will be able to provide an estimated 1.6 billion gallons of water for the system, according to officials.
Major funding sources include a $936,000 USDA Rural Development Emergency Funds Grant and a $472,800 West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council Crisis Situation Grant, according to officials.
Gov. Jim Justice was instrumental in obtaining the emergency funding for the project, according to Mike Goode, county administrator.
The fire department donated the property to the PSD for the project, according to officials.
Additionally, Appalachian Power Company is installing the new power source at the Sabine mine at no cost.
The initial source selected as a new permanent water source was an abandoned mine in John McGraw Hollow. However, the prohibitive costs of installing a new power source at the site as well as ongoing right-of-way issues were stalling the project, officials said.
Costs to get electricity to that initial John McGraw Hollow mine source were estimated at $150,000 and power company officials were unsure if they could design and install a new power source for the site by the initial completion date.
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water system serves 1,400 customers, which would easily include more than 2,000 people, according to officials.
Customers include Twin Falls Resort State Park, Wyoming Continuous Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wyoming County East High School, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, along with an assisted living facility in Glen Rogers.
Communities impacted include Jesse, Matheny, Sabine, Glen Rogers, Glen Fork, Ravencliff, Saulsville, McGraws, Key Rock and New Richmond.