Ratliff steps into CEO role at Raleigh General

Bessie A. Skaggs, 92, of Trenton, OH, passed Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Born May 30, 1928 in Ansted, WV, to Roy and Bessie (Legg) Eades. She moved to Ohio in 1970. Among survivors is her husband, Hunter Skaggs. A Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, Middleto…