Robert Rappold was re-elected to a second term in Beckley on Tuesday, from a historically diverse pool of five other candidates.
Although absentee mail-in ballots are still being counted, unofficial poll results from all precincts on Tuesday showed Rappold with a substantial lead, collecting 1,710 votes compared to 926 votes for first-time candidate Sherry Wade, who placed second.
“I’m relieved, for sure,” Rappold said after Tuesday night. “Now, time to get to work on all the good things ahead.”
Rappold suggested he would celebrate properly, after all the absentee ballots have been counted.
Raleigh County Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman said Monday that 10,000 absentee ballots had been requested, and 8,845 absentee ballots had been returned Monday. She said some voters may have taken their ballots to the poll to vote in person, but additional mail-in ballots could have been placed in the mail on Monday.
Tony O. Martin drew 703 votes, Jim Wills had 486, Danielle Stewart gained 434, and Marvin Robinson, who entered the race later than the other candidates, had 404.
Rappold served as Councilman-at-Large for 22 years and as recorder-treasurer under former mayor Bill O’Brien. He narrowly defeated the city’s first black at-large councilman, Cedric Robertson, in 2016 to become mayor.
During his first term, Rappold lowered business and occupation (B&O) taxes and led the city to Home Rule status, which gained $18 million for the city in a one-percent sales tax within city limits. He also pushed the council to purchase the former Black Knight Country Club.
The city built the first Beckley Police Department headquarters, which includes a wellness center and crime analysis room, for $6 million. The headquarters was dedicated in June 2019. Under Rappold’s term, the city also commissioned the building of a new fire station.
The 2020 pool was the most diverse, with a woman (Wade), black candidates Martin and Robinson, a transgender woman (Stewart), and Rappold and Wills, who are white males.
A January 2019 vote by Beckley Common Council to add sexual orientation and gender identification to the classes protected under the Human Rights Ordinance was a lightning rod issue.
Allen Whitt, president of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia, a state affiliate of the national Family Research Council that promotes conservative political and religious values in the local culture, had come to the meeting in 2019 and threatened Rappold that Family Policy Council would prevent him from getting re-elected. Days later, Whitt later bashed Rappold, who did not vote for the ordinance but supported it, on a Huntington podcast.
In May, Whitt endorsed Wills, who finished fourth in the pool of six. On Tuesday night, Whitt was crushed in his bid for the Republican ticket against incumbent Shelley Moore-Capito.
Stewart, who is chair of the Human Rights Commission, had entered the race after the Human Rights Ordinance vote, and Wade later cited her opposition to the ordinance as one of her reasons for entering the race.
Wills congratulated Rappold on Facebook Tuesday night.
“I want to send my regards and congratulations to Mayor Rob Rappold,” said Wills.
Martin was in good spirits after the results.
“Thank you all,” he posted to Facebook. “We put up a good fight.”