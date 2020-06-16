A Monday ruling by the United States Supreme Court that federal anti-discrimination laws protect gay and transgender employees seems to validate a local ordinance that Beckley Common Council passed, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said.
In a 4-2 decision in January 2019 and in lieu of federal guidance on the matter, Common Council voted to extend civil rights protections in employment and housing to the LGBTQ community. It became the 12th city in West Virginia to pass such an ordinance.
"I'm proud of the four people who stood their ground in what proved to be adverse circumstances from a segment of the public," said Rappold, moments after the ruling. "It was the right thing to do."
Conservative Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the ruling, which states that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits "discrimination because of sex" in the workplace, also protects LGBTQ workers.
"Today, we just decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender," wrote Gorsuch, whom President Donald Trump nominated to the bench in January 2017. "The answer is clear.
"An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex.
"Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids."
Gorsuch acknowledged that lawmakers in 1964 had probably written the laws to protect only female workers, which is the way the law had been interpreted until Monday. He added that, just as the law was later interpreted to protect men against sexual harassment and to protect women from discrimination based on motherhood, it also protects those who have traits that are tolerated when exhibited by a different sex.
"Likely, they weren't thinking about many of the act's consequences that have become apparent over the years," Gorsuch wrote. "But the limits of the drafters' imagination supply no reason to ignore the law's demands."
The Beckley ordinance is broader than the Supreme Court ruling, which addresses employment discrimination. The Beckley ordinance also makes it illegal to discriminate against LGBTQ residents in housing.
Rappold suggested that the spirit of the high court's ruling on Monday is expressed in the protections that the Beckley ordinance expands to housing.
The impact on religious employers was not addressed in the Supreme Court ruling, with Gorsuch stating that the matter would be an issue for future cases.
In January 2019, Beckley Councilwoman Janine Bullock, who voted against the ordinance, made a motion for council to amend the LGBTQ protection ordinance to offer protections for business owners who have deeply held beliefs about marriage.
No other council member seconded her motion, causing it to die.
In late 2018, the mayor had introduced the idea of the Beckley ordinance to council members during a workshop meeting. The mayor had supported the ordinance, which was opposed by various church leaders, but he did not have a vote.
At-large council members Tim Berry and Sherrie Hunter, Tom Sopher (Ward 1) and Ann Worley (Ward 2) voted in favor of the ordinance, while Janine Bullock (Ward V) and Kevin Price (Ward IV) voted against it.
Frank Williams (Ward III) was not present for the vote but had not publicly supported the amendment.
Rappold said he supported the ordinance after speaking with a West Virginia University Institute of Technology administrator and the former director of the Beckley Veterans Administration Medical Center (VAMC), both of whom had supported an ordinance.
"I was approached by the then-director of the VA hospital, who told me a big part of (her) job as director is to recruit the best surgeons, anesthesiologists and other high-ranking medical professionals to the Beckley hospital, and it's difficult enough to ask the very best in the business to come to a town of 17,000 in Appalachia, and it would make it even harder if those same people had the view of Beckley that it was non-inclusive and, perhaps, even bigoted," Rappold said on Monday. "(A WVU Tech official) came to me to say Morgantown, with a big 27,000 enrollment campus, passed the same ordinance to make LGBTQ a protected class in employment and housing.
"I was glad that our four Council members stood their ground and did the right thing."