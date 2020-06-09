Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold won reelection Tuesday night, beating five challengers in the most diverse pool of candidates to run for the top administrative position in the city’s history.
Winning reelection to council were Sherrie Hunter, Janine Bullock, Tom Sopher and Kevin Price. Cody Reedy won election to the council by ousting incumbent Tim Berry. Robert Dunlap II also beat an incumbent, Frank Williams, to win the Ward 3 seat. Bob Canter, who ran unopposed, won the Ward 2 seat being vacated by Ann Worley.
This story will be updated.