Ramsden elected to serve on BAF's board of directors

Douglas T. Ramsden, CPA, has been elected to serve a three-year term on the Beckley Area Foundation’s Board of Directors.
According to the release, Ramsden previously served on the Foundation’s Investment Committee.
A graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College with a bachelor of science degree with a concentration in accounting, Ramsden initially worked in public accounting for 19 years with the firm of Higgins and Gorman, which later merged with Persinger and Company.
In January 1997, he assumed the position of chief financial officer and vice president of finance with Beckley Water Company and continues to serve in this capacity.
His volunteer service includes acting as treasurer at Hospice of Southern West Virginia since January 2000. Married to Cindy H. Ramsden for 37 years, they are the parents of two adult children, Taryn and Christopher.
Ramsden joins 14 other community members currently serving on BAF’s board: Dr. K. Heath Bailey, Steven Ballard, Robert File, Beth Jarrell, Patty Johnston, Tom Lemke, Lee Milam, Raymond Morton, Margaret Njoku, Deena Salon, Dr. Amanda Sauchuck, Cynthia Turner, Chris Vaught, and Gavin Ward.
Established in 1985, Beckley Area Foundation is one of five West Virginia community foundations confirmed in compliance with the National Standards for U.S. Foundations.
Community foundations are grant-making public charities that are dedicated to improving the lives of people in a defined local geographic area, the release said. They bring together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support nonprofits in their communities.
BAF primarily serves Raleigh County with endowments for McDowell, Webster, Wyoming, and a portion of Fayette counties.
— Wendy Holdren