LEWISBURG — While depositions that could lead to formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump continued to be taken in Washington, more than 20 people gathered in downtown Lewisburg’s Green Space to urge the process forward.
People attending Monday’s “Impeach Trump” rally in the small park next to City Hall carried signs bearing messages such as “Fake President — Liar in Chief,” “Impeach Trump — Make America Kind Again 2020” and “Patriots for Impeachment.”
“We just feel we need to be here to get the Republican senators to honor their oaths,” said Jane Arnold of Renick. “We have laws, and no one — not even the president — is above them.”
Jo Perez of Alderson said, “I’m very, very worried about the current government and the loss of our democracy.”
Identifying herself as a first-generation American whose father was a survivor of the Holocaust in Germany, Linda Vincent, who lives near Lewisburg, said she sees troubling parallels between what is happening in the U.S. today and what occurred in Germany before World War II.
“I see shades of 1930s Germany,” she said. “It’s frightening. I’m just glad my father is not here to see this.”
George Little of Friars Hill founded the Greater Greenbrier Indivisible group just after President Trump’s election in 2016. That group later joined forces with The Women’s March - Lewisburg to become the consolidated organization that sponsored the “Impeach Trump” rally.
Little said some of the organization’s members felt Monday’s call for impeachment was premature. Others — like Little — believed Trump’s controversial dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were enough to justify ratcheting up the pressure.
“I saw the documentation from the (Trump-Zelensky) phone call,” Little said. “I feel Trump has broken the law. It’s just ridiculous. As far as I’m concerned, impeach him.”
Little added, “The majority of Americans feel the same way, and the sentiment is going to continue to grow.”
A Raleigh County contingent also offered support to the Lewisburg rally. Carol Workman, Beckley Women’s March outreach captain, and Barbara Charles, president of the Raleigh County NAACP, traveled to Monday’s rally to add their voices to the call for impeachment.
“We feel that (Trump) has done terrible things,” Workman said. “He feels he’s above the law. He has committed high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Charles noted that the NAACP was the first national organization that asked for Trump’s impeachment, taking that step in August.
“On the basis of everything he has done since day one, going against the Constitution, he should be impeached,” Charles said. “He’s trying to take us back where we don’t want to go — back before civil rights. And I don’t want to go there; I won’t go there.”
She added, “I strongly believe in ‘we the people’ and in the power of the woman. We must all gather together and say no to what is happening in this country.”
•••
Greater Greenbrier Indivisible and The Women’s March - Lewisburg issued the following statement in conjunction with the “Impeach Trump” rally:
“We the people deserve a government that leads us. It is of the utmost importance that our government upholds the best example of lawfulness and good governance, to help shape our society to promote good lives for all. Unfortunately, President Trump does not seem to have the best interests of all Americans as his primary goal.
“Grounds asserted for impeachment include the Trump-Ukraine scandal, an example of President Trump abusing his position and placing his own interests above those of the country.
“Additional grounds asserted for impeachment have included possible violations of the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign dignitaries; alleged collusion with Russia; alleged obstruction of justice with respect to investigation of the collusion claim; and accusations of ‘Associating the Presidency with White Nationalism, Neo-Nazism and Hatred.’
“These actions are jeopardizing our country and the world by governing with wrongful ideals.
“We have the right peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances, and so we do.”
