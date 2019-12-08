Education First High School Exchange Year has kicked off its annual nationwide search for caring host families to welcome exchange students into their home, and one Raleigh County woman is asking families throughout the Mountain State to help out.
Last year the program connected nearly 3,300 exchange students from around the world with families across the U.S., and they are expecting to place the same number for the 2020-21 school year, said Lisa Adkins, an international exchange coordinator from Raleigh County.
All Education First exchange students are between 15 and 18 years old and come from one of 13 countries around the world. In the program, students live in the U.S. for one or two semesters and attend the local high school. According to Adkins, who works to find homes for exchange students in West Virginia, host families can come in all shapes and sizes.
“Host families really represent the diversity of American culture, coming from all kinds of economic, religious and social backgrounds,” said Adkins.
Adkins said some of the parents are looking to give their children a glimpse of the world without having to travel themselves, while others who have no children or whose children have grown up and moved out are looking for new ways to connect to their communities.
"Still others just want to help promote global understanding right in their own backyard," Adkins said. "There are so many reasons why families welcome a student into their home."
Adkins is able to speak from experience. During the 2018-19 school year, she and her family hosted a female student from Thailand, and this year they are hosting Gabriele Turazzo, a student from Italy.
Dan Sodervall, president of Education First High School Exchange Year, said hosting an exchange student can truly be a life-changing experience, and he's excited to find host families all across the U.S.
"The exchange experience is as rewarding for the host family as it is for the student," Sodervall said. "You bring a new culture into your family and community, you fulfill an international teenager’s lifelong dream of living in America, and you form a lasting relationship that spans the globe."
Families in West Virginia interested in learning more about hosting an exchange student through the program can contact Adkins directly at 304-890-7071 or WV4Lisa@gmail.com or visit efexchangeyear.org.
