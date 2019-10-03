Raleigh superintendent says teacher is on leave

A Liberty High School teacher who is accused in court documents of targeting female students for sexual harassment from 2010 to 2018 has been on administrative leave since November, Raleigh County Superintendent of Schools David Price stated on Thursday.
Adam Acord, a Liberty history teacher and tennis coach, is accused in a civil lawsuit filed in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Tuesday of harassing and "grooming" at least five female students at the school. Filed on behalf of a former Liberty student identified as "Jane Doe" in court documents, the suit names unidentified Raleigh County Board of Education members and Liberty High Principal Lori Knight as defendants.
Th lawsuit charges that Acord sexually harassed Doe when she was a freshman and a sophomore in his classes from 2016 to 2017 and spent time with her on her lunch class period during the fall of 2017, when she was a 16-year-old sophomore.
Doe was under a doctor's care for anxiety and depression, the suit reports.
According to the lawsuit, a teacher had made Knight aware of a gift that Acord had given to Doe for Christmas in 2017, and Knight had observed the girl with the gift and had seen Acord hug the girl. The suit charges that the principal failed to properly follow federal laws to protect Doe's educational interests and civil rights under Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments, which makes it illegal for schools that receive federal funding to permit sex discrimination.
After the girl's mother discovered the situation, Doe began distancing herself socially from Acord. The suit alleges that Acord retaliated by publicly humiliating the student on several occasions and invading her privacy by sharing a test grade, which was unusually low, publicly.
The girl became withdrawn, stopped taking her medication for anxiety and depression and quit school early in the 2018-2019 school year. The suit alleges that Knight knew of Acord's alleged harassment of Doe but did not mention it during the meeting when Doe withdrew from educational services at Liberty, which are governed by Title IX.
The suit alleges that Acord had "groomed" other female students prior to Doe, including a student he had sex with minutes after she turned 18, and that at least six teachers and some students had reported Acord's actions to Liberty administrators. Former Liberty principal Rocky Cangemi had reported an incident to Raleigh BOE, and the board had failed to thoroughly investigate or take action to protect female students, the suit alleges.
In a statement released Thursday, Price said he had not yet been served with the lawsuit.
"Raleigh County Schools has not been served with, and, therefore, is not aware of the specific information contained in the suit, other than what has been reported in The Register-Herald," Price said. "With that said, Raleigh County Schools' top priority is the safety of students and staff.
"(Raleigh Schools) takes all allegations seriously and investigates.
"Mr. Acord was placed on administrative leave in November of 2018," the superintendent added. "This is a personnel matter and, due to student and staff confidentiality, I cannot make any further comments."
The girl's attorney, Paul Roop of Roop Law Offices in Beckley, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday morning.
The Register-Herald had provided a summary of the allegations in an email to the West Virginia Department of Education on Tuesday evening and asked for a response.
A news report of the lawsuit was posted to The Register-Herald site before noon on Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia Department of Education spokeswoman Kristin Anderson stated that state education officials were aware of the allegations that had been summarized from Roop's lawsuit and emailed to her on Tuesday evening by The Register-Herald.
"The West Virginia Department of Education is aware of the allegations detailed below and have been in contact with Raleigh County to determine if and when action should be taken at the state level," Anderson stated in the email.
A local television station posted the full lawsuit to its website on Wednesday evening.
Anderson said West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4373 outlines expected behavior in safe and supportive schools and specifically addresses sexual harassment.
That information is available at http://apps.sos.wv.gov/adlaw/csr/readfile.aspx?DocId=51038&Format=PDF.
Typically, administrative leave keeps an employee's pay and benefits intact temporarily and gives the employee leave from work, until the conclusion of an investigation. Price did not say whether Acord is on paid or unpaid leave.