The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking to purchase a device which they say will aid in investigations related to gun violence.
Friday morning, West Virginia Delegate Eric Brooks, R-Raleigh, presented a $2,000 check to Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday to go toward the purchase of a bullet retrieval system.
Canaday said the bullet retrieval system will help speed up the investigation process by allowing trained officers to test-fire guns at the sheriff’s office and retrieve casings which will then be sent off to National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) for further tests.
Without this new piece of equipment, Canaday said every part of this process would have to be done off site, which takes time.
“It’s going to cut down the investigative time almost exponentially,” he said. “We’ll be able to do that on site as opposed to having to send the gun somewhere.”
The funds presented by Brooks were allocated from the state’s Local Economic Assistance Program.
As a retired officer from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Brooks said he understands how important it is to have the right tools when investigating crimes.
“To be able to tangibly help the sheriff’s department acquire some equipment that they need that’s going to help facilitate the prosecution of these crimes and to help decrease the amount of crime in our community, I’m all on board. I was so glad to do it,” Brooks said.
Canaday said the sheriff’s office will also have to put up some additional funding to purchase the bullet retrieval system. Those funds will be available when the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.