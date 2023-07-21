The Beckley Police Department may soon lose another of its officers to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday told The Register-Herald Thursday that an officer with the Beckley Police Department was among the 19 people who applied for the three open deputy positions at the sheriff’s office.
Canaday said they also received an application from a Sophia police officer.
Pay has been highlighted as one of the major contributing factors for officers choosing to leave one law enforcement agency for another.
At a Beckley Common Council meeting in July, Beckley Police Cpl. Joseph Hunter said three of the 11 experienced officers who have left the Beckley Police Department in the last five years left to go to the Raleigh Sheriff’s Office.
“The core of the issue is our salary is so far behind comparable agencies in this area,” Hunter said.
As it stands, the starting salary for Raleigh County sheriff’s deputy is more than $6,000 higher than the starting salary for Beckley Police officers.
In an environment where law enforcement agencies across the country are receiving fewer applicants, it’s becoming more challenging for agencies to fill their ranks.
At a Raleigh County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dave Gentry, a commissioner with the Deputy Sheriff Civil Service Commission for Raleigh County, said the county has done all it can to advertise for the sheriff’s office.
“It’s just hard to get candidates to apply,” Gentry told Raleigh County commissioners.
Although there were 19 applicants, Gentry said only four of them made it to the final stage of the application process.
The majority of candidates, Gentry said, were eliminated after they failed to pass either the written or physical strength and agility tests.
He added that they were also unable to consider four of the candidates because they did not even show up to the physical strength test as well as another two who submitted incomplete applications.
“... which left us with four to proceed to the background and medical evaluations,” Gentry said. “The good caveat to two of those four of the prospective candidates, two of those are police trained already, both being from local municipalities.”
Gentry, a former Raleigh sheriff’s deputy, said he can remember a time when they had more than a hundred people apply for a handful of open spots with the sheriff’s office.
“I can recall back in the mid-’70s when I took the test at Park Junior High, we had 152 applicants apply for three positions,” he said. “So that tells you pretty much where we are.”
Canaday said the same was true just over two decades ago when he applied.
“When I tested, there were over 100 people that sat in Woodrow (Wilson’s) auditorium or cafeteria with me to take the test,” he said. “Being that age, I can’t remember what the job market was like. I just remember there were a lot of applicants, and off of my list, two of us were hired.”
Canaday said he attributes the drastic drop in applicants to the stressful nature of the job, the way officers have been portrayed in the media, and pay.
Over the past 10 years, Canaday said the Raleigh County Commission has approved several pay raises for deputies.
Starting July 1, the starting salary for Raleigh sheriff’s deputies was increased by more than $3,000 to between $48,870 and $50,670.
“A lot of times the people that are in law enforcement are always seeking to better themselves – go to an agency that pays more, has better benefits or more opportunities or things like that,” Canaday said. “I think that the fact that the county commission has realized that and they realized that early on, and it’s not just, ‘Hey, we need to pay people so they’ll want to come here, but we appreciate the people that are already working here and we want to try to compensate them as best we can.’”
Compensation for police officers has been a divisive topic throughout Raleigh County since last month when it was pointed out that the starting salary for Beckley Police officers is among the lowest in the area.
According to the city of Beckley’s website, the starting salary for Beckley Police officers is $42,530.
Officers with Oak Hill and Fayetteville start at about $50,000.
Starting salary for the West Virginia State Police is $55,000, according to an article by MetroNews.
A pay raise for Beckley officers has been proposed but not agreed upon as the Beckley Common Council is at odds with Beckley Mayor Robb Rappold and his administration on just how much of a raise to give city police officers.
Rappold said the city is prepared to offer and can afford a $2,500 annual across-the-board pay raise for officers, but council members would like to see that figure increased to $8,000.
At a council meeting last week, Rappold said another work session is needed before the matter returns to council for a vote.
A date for the workshop on pay raises has not been set, though council is expected to meet with city department heads for a workshop at 5 p.m. Monday, July 24, in council chambers at city hall.
The only item on the workshop’s agenda is “General department head discussion with council.”
