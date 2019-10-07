A Liberty High School teacher who is accused in a civil lawsuit of sexually harassing and "grooming" multiple students for sexual gratification starting in 2010 was the subject of a recent criminal investigation, an official with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.
Adam Acord Jr., 41, a Liberty teacher and tennis coach, is accused in a civil lawsuit filed by local attorney Paul Roop on Tuesday in Raleigh Circuit Court of sexually harassing at least five students, all female, while he was a teacher at Liberty and violating the civil rights of female students from 2010 to 2018, while a school principal and Raleigh Board of Education staff refused to intervene on behalf of the students.
Raleigh Sheriff's Lt. M.A. McCray said Monday that his agency had investigated allegations into Acord's conduct at Liberty and that the results of that investigation were turned over to Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller.
McCray declined to state specific information that detectives collected.
He said that, to the best of his knowledge, the prosecutor had not yet presented the findings to a grand jury and that no charges had been filed as of Monday.
"More than one detective was assigned to it," McCray said, adding that he did not have the exact date that his department had launched the investigation. "One of our school resource officers was involved, as well.
"There's not been any charges filed in that case," he added. "That's all been turned over to the prosecuting attorney's office.
"There was a grand jury submitted to the prosecuting attorney, but it's not been presented to the grand jury, yet."
He said he was unsure of the exact date that it was turned over to prosecutors, but two Raleigh County Board of Education members reported that police had started the investigation in November.
Keller was not immediately available for comment on Monday morning.