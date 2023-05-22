Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday said he hopes upcoming pay raises paired with their new facility will help entice recruits to join the ranks of county law enforcement.
The pay raises will go into effect July 1 and raise the starting salary by more than $3,000 to around $50,000.
As of Monday, Canaday said the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has two openings after returning Deputy Sheriff Steven Frey was sworn in Monday morning by Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick in the Raleigh County Judicial Center.
Frey has previously worked at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office for nine years and said he came back because it was where he “belonged.”
“It's a real close-knit family and especially on the type of calls you go on, some of them can be dangerous so it's good to have that family, that brotherhood and everybody backs each other up,” Frey said. “So it's a really good place to be.”
Upon his return, Frey said he will likely be working in the court division or the road patrol division.
Canaday said he thinks it says a lot about the department to have an officer return after leaving to pursue other goals.
“Deputy Frey is a great officer. He wanted to explore some other opportunities, chose to come back – he felt that we were a good fit for him and a better fit for what he wanted to do,” Canaday said. “It’s tremendous to have him come back.”
For those looking to apply to the sheriff’s office, Canaday said he’s looking for candidates who are “highly motivated” and have a “heart for the community.”
Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 45 and have a high school diploma or GED. They will also have to pass a written exam and a physical fitness test and undergo a complete background investigation.
Those with the highest written exam scores who also meet all the other requirements will be called in for an interview so the department can decide whom to hire.
Canaday said those hired can look forward to a significant increase in pay.
When the department hired last summer, starting salary was between $45,620 and $47,420, according to a flyer posted to the Raleigh sheriff’s Facebook page in August 2022.
With approval from the Raleigh County Commission, that starting salary has since been bumped to between $48,870 and $50,670, according to the department’s latest flyer.
“Over the past 10 years, we've probably gotten close to $17,000 in pay raises,” Canaday said. “The county commission has always been very supportive of the sheriff's department, very supportive of law enforcement; they want to try to make working for the sheriff's department a competitive place to work.”
Other benefits for deputies include 15 paid vacation days a year, with increases every five years; 15 days of paid sick leave; paid holidays and a vehicle to take home for deputies who live within 45 miles of county lines.
For those already in law enforcement who have a current West Virginia Officer Certification, the sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 one-time signing bonus.
In addition to these benefits, Canaday said new deputies will have the opportunity to work in their new office, which is a substantial upgrade from the department’s previous facilities.
“The job is a great job,” Canaday said. “It really gives you the opportunity to stretch out and affect the change. So many people are concerned about the city, the county, the state, the state of affairs, and this is the type of job that allows you to actually affect the change.”
Applications are due by 4 p.m. June 9 and can be picked up and turned in at the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office in the Raleigh County Courthouse or at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 308 Ned Payne Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
