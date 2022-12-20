Raleigh Sheriff hires two new deputies

Two men with experience working for local police departments will be the two newest deputies in the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Their hiring was approved Tuesday morning during a Raleigh County Commission meeting.
Those two new deputies are Ian Cade Hashimura, 28, and Samuel A. Lilly, 40.
Lilly was previous with the Beckley Police Department for seven years while Hashimura was with the Sophia Police Department for four years.
Hashimura said he is looking forward to working in a larger agency that has a broader reach in the community.
“I come from a department that preaches community first so it's really good to be able to broaden that horizon,” he said.
Hashimura said pursuing a career in law enforcement is something he has wanted from a young age.
“That's always been my dream,” he said. “I grew up around a lot of police officers. My wrestling coach growing up was a state trooper ... a lot of people I've looked up to are in law enforcement.”
Lilly said he also had his sights set on a career in law enforcement for some time.
“It's just something that I've always wanted to do,” he said. “I chased other dreams first and then got into it kind of late in life, but glad to have done it.”
He added that the part he loves most about being in law enforcement is helping others.
“It's a blessing to help people,” he said. “It makes you feel good.”
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said these two new deputies will replace two deputies who recently left the department and bring the total number of deputies to 56.
In other business, Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said deputies with the Raleigh Sheriff’s Office will have to wait a bit longer to move into their new home.
At the end of the meeting, Tolliver told the media that construction of the new Raleigh Sheriff headquarters is continuing to experience delays due to supply chain issues.
“Unfortunately, we're still waiting on glass to finish that job up,” he said. “We were planning on having a grand opening in December, but now it looks like it's gonna be January or February."
Issues obtaining certain materials have hindered construction of the new headquarters for some time.
In September, Steve Davis, the project manager for the new building, told The Register-Herald the building was initially expected to be complete in mid-July 2022.
