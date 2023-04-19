Incoming preschoolers and their parents will have a chance to overcome any preschool jitters or unanswered questions during the Raleigh County Schools Pre-K Expo this week.
The expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Penny J. Lowery, the director of Elementary and Early Childhood Education for Raleigh County Schools, said the Pre-K Expo offers a chance for the community to come together and see what services are offered for children.
“So many people don't really understand what Pre-K really involves and that we learn through play; they just think they're playing every day,” Lowery said. “So we wanted to show them and talk to them about what Pre-K offers. We also want to provide them with what resources we have.”
The expo will include community resource agencies, interactive Pre-K booths for children, private child care providers, giveaways, health care agencies and many other guests and organizations to support children and their families.
Lowery said the expo will also be an opportunity for parents to learn more about the Pre-K enrollment process.
She added that it’s not just for kids who go to Raleigh County Schools but for all Raleigh County families with children 5 and under.
“Typical questions from parents are what documentation they need, how old their children have to be, but a lot of them will say, ‘He's just not ready,' or 'He doesn't know his alphabet’,” Lowery said. “But Pre-K is – we’re teaching school, we're teaching how to have school, we're preparing them for kindergarten.”
She added that while some kids may pick up reading skills in Pre-K, that’s not the main focus.
“We want to get them in there and offer them experience whether it's just carrying their tray, socializing with friends, regulating their emotions, getting along,” Lowery said. “So a lot of people will say, ‘My child's not well behaved.’ Well, that's why we want them in Pre-K so that we can work with them that so they are prepared for kindergarten.”
Enrollment for Pre-K and kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year is already underway and can be completed at the expo. Applications are also available at the Raleigh County Schools website and at all elementary schools.
For details and more information, visit the Pre-K page on the Raleigh County Schools web page at boe.rale.k12.wv.us/page/prek-and-kindergarten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.