Declining student enrollment in Raleigh County Schools has forced the school board to reduce the school district’s workforce by 26 positions for the coming school year, despite having staff vacancies.
The county Board of Education approved 26 positions for the 2023-24 school year during its regular meeting last week.
The reductions in force were an elementary assistant principal position, seven service personnel positions and 18 teaching positions – 16 in elementary grades and two in high school.
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said staff reductions are typical for every school district this time of year as they prepare their upcoming budget.
“It's based on numbers off our second-month report, and then we compare it to what we currently have before we make any of these decisions,” Price said. “We meet with principals and discuss their numbers to make sure that we have everything accurate before any decisions are made about what we have to do within the schools.”
He added that 26 “isn’t a large number” and that it’s likely the district will be able to rescind or rehire all the employees whose position was eliminated before the start of the coming school year.
“We have enough vacancies that anyone who is currently employed in Raleigh County, if they did receive a reduction in force (RIF) letter, they can reapply and get another job,” Price said. “What happens is – people say, ‘Why don't you just move them?’ West Virginia personnel law will not let us transfer people into what we refer to as known vacancies.”
Instead, Price said the district is required to post the positions and open them up for anyone to apply. This means that existing teachers, staff or service personnel who receive a RIF must apply for open positions, just as anyone else would, if they want to stay with Raleigh County Schools.
“This is an annual thing and typically some of these things, because of the numbers, will change between now and Aug. 1,” he said. “We can rescind this action and people can go back into their positions based on numbers as numbers change. And they can also reapply for positions that are vacant elsewhere. And we will have a number of vacancies due to retirements and those kinds of things as well.”
Price said their drop in enrollment reflects the declining population being seen across West Virginia.
Enrollment numbers in Raleigh Schools have been declining for several years. For the 2015-16 school year, Raleigh had 12,328 students, according to data posted to ZoomWV, which is run by the West Virginia Department of Education.
For the 2018-19 school year, Raleigh’s enrollment was at 11,627. It dropped to 10,845 for the 2022-23 school year.
Statewide, between the 2015-16 and 2022-23 school years, enrollment dropped by just over 27,000 students.
“It's the nature of the beast, especially in southern West Virginia, where you have declining population, declining enrollment,” Price said. “Personnel is 80 percent of your budget and if you overspend in personnel, it affects everything else and counties can get in real trouble, facility-wise and just instructionally if they overspend in personnel all the time.”
Price said the excess levy in Raleigh County helps to combat some of the issue by paying for some positions.
“Our excess levy in Raleigh County allows us to hire additional staff for student support. It helps us with our school nurses. It helps us with our school resource officers, social workers – athletics, coaches and things,” he said.
When asked how programs like the Hope Scholarship, which awards scholarships for educational expenses to students leaving the state’s public-school systems, affect enrollment, Price said public schools are still more popular than private or home-school options.
“We still educate 95 percent, 98 percent of the students in Raleigh County,” Price said. “But the choices do exist out there, but they always have. The choices of a parent sending their child to private school, public school or home-school has always been there ... It's just the Hope Scholarship now is in play where the Legislature put that in place.”
He added the only challenge he sees for the coming school year is the new system the Legislature is requiring all school districts to utilize to post and receive job applications.
“Anytime with change there's going to be heartache, heartburn and headache,” Price said. “It's going to create more work on our HR department. It's going to be a change for applicants and there will be challenges to overcome for our applicants and recreating profiles, applying for jobs with a new format and everything else. So, you know, is the change good? Time will tell.”
Other personnel decisions approved by the school board at their March 28 meeting included the ratification of two suspensions.
Woodrow Wilson High School girls’ basketball coach Brian Nabors and Raleigh Schools bus driver Scott Whitt were both suspended for undisclosed reasons.
Price said he could not comment as to the reason behind the suspensions but said that both employees had completed their suspension prior to the meeting.
