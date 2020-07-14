Raleigh County Schools administrators and Raleigh County Education Association members are developing a back-to-school plan that aims to keep students, parents and teachers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price and RCEA President John Quesenberry both reported Monday that officials are strongly considering a “yellow light” or hybrid method plan that mixes remote and in-class learning. The approach allows schools to follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to meet the specific needs and trends in each school in the county.
Price said he and other administrators are closely following orders from the West Virginia Department of Education and the American Academy of Pediatrics. They are in regular contact with Raleigh Health Department and will continue to stay in contact throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
“Parents are a little nervous about it, until they can see the details,” he said. “I know this.
“There are going to be frustrating times for parents, as we go through this,” Price said. “There’s a high level of frustration on our end, but that’s OK.
“We’ll get through it and keep our wits about us and develop a good plan,” he promised. “It will look different, county by county.
“One size doesn’t fit all in this situation.”
Price outlined parents’ role in keeping schools safe. He said that parents should never give a fever reducer to sick children and send them to school. By doing so, they could potentially be exposing other students, families and teachers to Covid-19 and a variety of other illnesses.
He said it is vital that parents be available to pick up a child who becomes ill at school. Price asked parents to update their contact information and to provide an updated emergency contact of a person who can pick up a sick child if the parent is not available.
“Parents are our first line of defense,” he said.
Price and Quesenberry made the following reports about potential plans for the 2020-21 school year:
• School is set to start on Sept. 8, as ordered by Gov. Jim Justice. On Tuesday morning, Quesenberry and Price reported, school administrators and WVEA members are meeting to develop an academic year calendar. After it is completed, the Raleigh BOE will vote on it. State officials must approve it.
Quesenberry said that one possibility is that portions of vacation days could be deemed “remote learning days” to ensure a 180-day calendar year which is required by state law.
“You wouldn’t take kids’ entire Thanksgiving break or Christmas break, but you could have some activities, some learning assignments, some online video or discussion board they could be doing on those days,” he said.
He added that RCEA would support pushing back the start of the school year to a later date if emerging data suggests it is necessary to keep students, families and teachers and school workers safe from the virus.
“We’re not saying to push it back,” said Quesenberry. “We’re just saying whatever needs to be done, to do it safely.
“If that means we have to push it back again, if that’s going to keep our people safe, we’ll support that.”
• “Remote learning” and “virtual learning” are not the same.
Price explained that “remote learning” can refer to pen and paper or electronic assignments. “Remote” learning means the student is not on site and can involve pen and paper, technology or other methods.
Virtual learning is online learning that can involve uploading materials to devices.
“Virtual will not be what it was this past spring,” Price said, referring to glitches that occurred as educators scrambled to adjust lessons and deliver them online during the onset of Covid-19. “We did the best we could with what we had under the circumstances in the spring.”
Teachers have received more training and will be better prepared to deliver virtual learning.
Price said Raleigh is also ahead of other counties because students already have iPads and other devices that teachers may load with material to send home for remote learning. In some counties, he said, schools do not have those resources.
• Raleigh students will not likely return to school five days per week on Sept. 8.
There is no way to keep kids separated by six feet on school buses, in cafeterias and in classrooms.
Quesenberry and Price both reported it is likely that students will come to classrooms twice a week and learn remotely two days a week, in order to enforce social distancing and sanitization guidelines.
“We would want to keep it as consistent as possible for families, and we think we’ve got strategies worked out there,” said Price.
Quesenberry said that digital learning at home may be easier for students, who are native users of technology, than it is for educators and parents. Despite students’ familiarity with technology, kids must still be held accountable at home for completing schoolwork. He said school officials are developing a centralized Schoology link that will give parents easier access to assignments. School officials will offer more information later.
He emphasized that in-class learning is best for students, when possible.
“I’m one of those teachers that like it face to face,” said Quesenberry, an AP History teacher. “Even in a Zoom class meeting, it’s not the same, looking at someone on a video screen, as it is reading their reaction, face to face.
“We do what we have to, for the kids, to keep them and ourselves safe.”
• Raleigh school officials, including Deb Kaplan, the director of nursing and health services for Raleigh Schools, are developing a plan for a potential outbreak of Covid-19 in a school.
“Stuff’s going to happen,” Price said. “We’ve got to have a plan of when it happens. We’ll be working closely with our health department for developing that plan.
“They have steps in place that will help us to take action to protect our students and our staff,” he said. “Parents will have an outline of what that looks like.”
• Some schools may close while others are open, if necessary.
Some substitute teachers have said they will not teach this year, and school officials are leery of “bouncing around subs” from school to school, said Price.
“There may come times when we can’t adequately staff and may have to close schools at a certain school,” he predicted.
• Students’ in-class schedules could vary by age or area of study.
“They would like to focus on getting the youngest elementary students that are just starting to learn social skills and reading to get more days, if they could,” said Quesenberry. “They want to try to do that.”
Students who have special educational needs could benefit from more days, while advanced learners could study at home, he added.
None of those schedules have been decided, he emphasized on Monday.
• Educators are developing a specific plan for Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) students. ACT, on the Woodrow Wilson High School campus, serves around 500 students from all four district high schools, said Price.
“It’s double the problem, because they get off their bus, get on the ACT bus, go to vocational school, and now you’ve brought students from all four high schools together,” he said. “It could affect our entire high school for the entire county.
“We’ve got to figure out a way we can limit that, so those kids aren’t exposing others.”
He said that a plan is being developed and that it will be announced once it is fine-tuned.
• Athletic schedules are still unknown. Sports starts two weeks later than usual years, Quesenberry said. He added that the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has agreed to allow football teams to play 10 games but not have 11 weeks to do it. Price said school officials are working closely with SSAC to determine an appropriate schedule and protocol for sports.
Meanwhile, state officials are considering cancellation of academic competitions, said Quesenberry.
“How can you say that it’s fair, if it’s an educational competition for band or music or theater?” he asked.
• Students’ mental and emotional health will be a core consideration during Covid-19. Price said Kaplan and other school administrators are considering the emotional well-being of students as they develop a response and schedule. A recent survey of 66 students by a Shady Spring High School student offered insight into students’ needs, he said Monday.
Quesenberry said that the 2020-21 academic year will offer unique learning opportunities.
“It will definitely be a learning situation, and we’re all learning to be better problem solvers,” he said. “Education is a life-long thing.
“Everything we learn isn’t in the classroom,” he said. “We’ll probably find that out more this year, but life challenges are also opportunities.”