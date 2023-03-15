The Raleigh County Board of Education is beginning its search for a new superintendent of schools during a time, as one board member said, public education is "under attack."
“The environment right now is not, what I would say, good for public education in West Virginia,” said board member Rick Snuffer. "Public education has been under attack, kind of in a way. That’s the way I personally feel about it.”
During a regular school board meeting Tuesday night, president Larry Ford said the board started accepting applications for Price’s replacement last week and thus far have one applicant.
“Of course it was just posted last Friday,” Ford said.
He said the plan is to have someone chosen by May 1.
Raleigh County Schools' current superintendent, David Price, announced his retirement during a school board meeting at the end of February.
Price has served as superintendent since 2014. His retirement will take effect June 30.
According to the job posting, which is on the front page of the district’s website, the board will accept applications until March 24.
Board members will then interview a select number of applicants before a decision is put to a vote by the board.
Snuffer and Ford were both on the board when Price was unanimously approved as superintendent in 2014 and said the process does take some time.
“It's a difficult job to do it, tough,” Snuffer said. “Hopefully, we'll have enough applicants.”
Snuffer said he sees the position of superintendent of schools for Raleigh County as a “very cherished job.”
However, he said the public’s opinion has changed in recent years, which may create some challenges for the board in looking for a new superintendent.
Despite the negative perception some have on public education, Snuffer said Raleigh schools are among the best in the state.
“I've traveled this whole state and you know, you look at our school system, there's probably three or four others in the state that have the quality facilities and things that we have,” he said. “We have a good budget; we're not operating in the red. Those are things they can do and hopefully they have a vision of what they want to do to raise our students’ scores and stuff like that. That's what we're looking for.”
The last time this position was open, the board interviewed six candidates, who included school directors from Fayette and Raleigh County Schools and an online writing coordinator along with Price.
Snuffer said the board will be looking for someone with leadership experience who has a vision for the school system.
“We want someone who’s got a background – it’s a big county to take care of financially as well as growing it and taking care of facilities and things like that,” he said.
The application lists the salary for school superintendent as “negotiable.”
Snuffer said school superintendents in the state are usually paid between $100,000 and $150,000.
The last time The Register-Herald wrote about the superintendent salary was in 2017, when Price signed a two-year contract with the district for $142,161 annually.
For more information about the job posting and how to apply, go to boe.rale.k12.wv.us.
