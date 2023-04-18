Never forget.
Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Neal with the West Virginia Army National Guard said this is a motto that every National Guard member lives by.
“Never forget those that came before us,” Neal said.
During a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, Neal and a number of veterans and local officials were able to put action to those words by honoring three World War II veterans, all in their 90s, who are from Raleigh County.
“I wouldn’t be here without those guys,” Neal said.
Those recognized with a proclamation as well as other accolades during the meeting were Glen D. Johnson and Roy E. Shrewsbury, who served in the U.S. Army, and James D. Floyd, who served in the U.S. Navy.
Johnson served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1951 and participated in numerous operations including the Nuremberg Trials and intense combat in the Korean War.
He has been awarded the WWII Victory Medal and the Korean Service Campaign Medal with three bronze stars.
Johnson, 94, said he was honored to receive recognition by the county.
“I’m honored,” Johnson said. “I never expect something like this to happen to me.”
Johnson said he has always valued his time in the military.
“I think that the military helped me. Made a man out of me and kept me out of trouble as a young man,” he said.
Roy E. Shrewsbury’s son, who carries the same name as his father, accepted the awards of behalf of his father during the commission meeting.
Due to his health, Shrewsbury’s father was unable to attend but that did not take away from what it meant to have him recognized by the county.
Shrewsbury said his father would be “overjoyed that somebody would think enough” to recognize him.
Shrewsbury served in the U.S. Army 36th Texas Infantry Division from 1943 to 1945. He participated in campaigns in North Africa, Italy and France as well as the liberation of Rome and the beach landing at the second invasion landing in France.
He was awarded two Purple Hearts, three Bronze Stars and numerous campaign ribbons.
“He never has wanted any recognition for all the time that he spent,” Shrewsbury said. “He told me one day, he said, ‘I spent the whole time that I was away just trying to stay alive.’ ‘Cause he would be on the front lines for months at a time.”
He added that it was only recently that his father has opened up about his time overseas fighting in the war.
Presenting the recognition award to Floyd was Petty Officer First Class Eric Andrews with the U.S. Navy.
Floyd served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and participated in countless intense combat operations including the Battle of Leyte, which is considered to be the bloodiest battle in U.S. Naval history.
Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said he was proud to offer the well-deserved recognition to Raleigh residents.
“They’re from Raleigh County and they served and protected our country in World War II and Korea and there’s very few veterans who served in World War II and Korea,” Tolliver said. “It’s worthwhile and we’re honored. We are honored to have these gentlemen here.”
Commissioner Greg Duckworth said the three men have had the opportunity to not only shape the country but the world.
“We freed other countries back then, and these men toed the mark while the rest of the country enjoy being home and enjoy the freedoms that we have today,” Duckworth said. “I can’t say enough how they toed the mark for the history and the future of our country.”
