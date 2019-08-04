From lip sync battles to community discussions and everything in between, Shane Pierce — Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre operations manager — shares a few of the exciting things happening through the rest of the month at the playhouse.
Aug. 24
In conjunction with the annual Appalachian Festival — which lasts Aug. 22-25, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre has decided to contribute by showing a short documentary at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
“We are always excited to contribute something to the festival because that’s what we try to do — give Appalachian creators an outlook,” Pierce said.
The documentary, which lasts about 10 minutes, focuses on life, culture and art in Appalachia.
“It brings up what it means to have an art community in a small town. It talks about who our local artists are, the things that enabled them to create art and why they think their art matters.”
According to Pierce, the theater will hold a panel discussion and community Q&A session after the film.
“This is a crucial time to have this conversation with so much art programming happening in Beckley right now,” he explained. “We are getting a lot of outside attention and artists in the community are just doing so much cool stuff. We need to ramp up the local support to keep it happening.”
Aug. 25
Several months ago, the Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio in Beckley hosted its dance recital at the playhouse.
At 2 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, the studio will be screening the DVD of its dance recital as a fundraising endeavor.
The money that is raised from the fundraiser will go toward traveling and tuition fees needed to send some of the dancers to master classes and out-of-town festivals.
Aug. 31
Finishing out the month on Saturday, Aug. 31, the theater will be hosting a live music performance featuring Cashavelly Morrison.
According to the Raleigh website, Cashavelly Morrison “is an Americana-Alt Country singer and songwriter whose newest album Hunger (released November 2018) has garnered high acclaim. Rolling Stone recently named her an Artist to Watch, describing Hunger as 'David Lynch-style film noir' and 'the atmospheric soundtrack to late-night fever dreams.' Following in the folk music tradition of protest songs and influenced by her West Virginia upbringing, Morrison’s songwriting has been described by The Boot as 'haunting and timely'; Huffington Post calls her 'honest, evocative, and intoxicating'; and Glide says her 'lyrics paint an ominous portrait' of the dark underbelly of American privilege.”
Pierce shared his excitement to have a Beckley-native artist return to the stage.
“We are glad she’s coming back to play here. I am pumped about getting more music into the theater space.”
Morrison’s performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets, which are priced at $10 in advance and $12 at the door, can be purchased at the playhouse’s website at theraleighwv.com.
For August, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will be partnering with the Top Knot Café, at 331 Neville St. in Beckley.
“The café just extended their hours and are open until 8 p.m. now. It seemed like good timing for us to partner with them since the theater is more of an evening place.”
According to Pierce, the two business are still figuring out the details of their partnership, but as always there will be cross-promotional deals.
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is at 403 Neville St. in Beckley.
For more information on the theater, its upcoming events and tickets visit its website theraleighwv.com or its official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheRaleighWV.