At 7 p.m. this evening, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville Street, will present a live performance of perform “Voodoo Vicar,” done in the style of classic radio drama.
The performance is the first of its kind at the theater.
“Voodoo Vicar” is an original production of Butter Chicken Pictures – a filmmaking company run by the theater’s operations manager, Shane Pierce, along with his partner, David Gravely, and producer, Saja Montague.
Making its debut in the 1920s, radio dramas – dramatized, purely acoustic performances that lacked any visual components and depended on dialogue, music and sound effects to help the listener envision the characters and story – quickly gained popularity among the masses.
By the 1940s, the radio drama was internationally leading the entertainment world, but with the invention of the television only a decade later, radio dramas began to slowly wither out of the public favor.
According to Pierce, he was introduced to the melodramatic tones and over-exaggerated themes of the radio drama at a young age.
“I have a family connection to it,” he stated, adding that his dad was always a radio drama enthusiast.
“I was hearing them ambiently growing up, but I never had any active interest in them,” Pierce said. “I just thought it was a ‘parents thing – something only they could enjoy. As I’ve gotten older, I see how the writing for these radio dramas is strikingly different than for film. I quite like it.”
The idea behind “Voodoo Vicar,” Pierce explained, came from a short film. Last summer, a friend of the group suggested they turn it into a podcast instead. Members of Butter Chicken Pictures began thinking of how they wanted to adapt the script.
“We didn’t want to do a regular podcast, so considered doing a one-off podcast with original music and voice acting,” Pierce said, “but then we thought if we are going to go into that much depth with it, we might as well present it live.”
“Voodoo Vicar,” which recounts the “spooky experiences” and silly rituals that Father Wally Devine encounters on his trip deep in the jungle, will feature original music, original sound effects, a group of voice actors and a live band.
Pierce shared that the performance, which he described as “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” meets “Monty Python,” will be reminiscent of the classic Hollywood style and will also pay tribute to past radio dramas.
While “Voodoo Vicar” will feature elements of horror and suspense, it hosts equal amounts of comedy and humor, making it a performance for all ages.
Pierce admits to be a bit nervous about the production.
“We have been working really hard, but we have also been having a lot of fun,” he said. “That is our primary goal for us and for everyone who comes to enjoy it with us: to have fun.”
To encapsulate the feel of the era of radio dramas – and since Halloween is right around the corner – the theater has invited audience members (as well as cast and crew) to dress in 1940s and 1950s attire.
“I’ve got my skinny tie ready,” Pierce laughed. “We should all look the part and it’s a chance for people to dress up and come out and have some fun with us.
“A lot of people don’t have a lot of exposure to radio dramas, especially younger people,” Pierce said. “It’s not something that really creeps up on radio anymore and through this production, I’m hoping to introduce people to something that’s different and unique.”
“Voodoo Vicar” will have an admission charge of $10, as this production will fund a spring project that Butter Chicken Pictures is currently developing.