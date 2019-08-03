From lip sync battles to community discussions and everything in between, Shane Pierce — Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre operations manager — shares a few of the of the exciting things happening through the middle of the month at the popular playhouse.
August 9
The theatre’s first scheduled event, a lip sync battle, will occur on Friday, August 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
According to Pierce, the evening is being hosted by Team Bob&Jane, a couple participating in the 2019 United Way Dancing With the Stars competition.
“A couple of months ago we did an event with Dancing With the Stars.
“It was a lot of fun and we were excited when they wanted to do something else here,” Pierce said.
“It will be nice to get guests up on the stage and offer them a different perspective.”
The evening will offer drink specials, door prizes and a silent auction.
Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Team Bob&Jane Facebook page for $30 to attend and $50 to compete in the battle or at the door for $35 to attend and $60 to compete.
August 10
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will host its monthly mystery horror screening.
Pierce shared that this month’s guest curated film, which was chosen by Veronica B., features an old-time actor and “a summertime nostalgic road trip.”
August 15 - August 18
Over the third weekend of the month, the theatre will be showing Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am- a documentary where author Toni Morrison “leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, history, America and the human condition.”
The film will be shown at the playhouse’s regular movie times of 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 17; and a matinee showing at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 18.
“The film deals with race related issues as well as social consciousness and awareness of those issues,” said Pierce.
“I think this is an important discussion to keep having here…There is a lot that needs to happen with that conversation here in our community.”
With this, the operations manager added that he hopes the showing of the documentary can help shed some light on the great work The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is also doing in the community- especially with the African-American Cultural & Heritage Festival they are holding the same weekend in Jefferson County.
“Both the documentary and the festival came together at the same time. It shows that the issue of race has relevance and is still very important.”
August 19
In June, the Southern WV Reentry Council hosted a showing of “Healing Justice”- a film that explores the difference between revenue justice and restorative justice.
On Monday, August 19, the playhouse will host the continuation of this event- Healing Justice Part 2- from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
During the allotted time, several speakers, many of whom attended the first event, will set up a panel to discuss issues that the film dealt with.
The event is free of admission.
August 24
In conjunction with the annual Appalachian Festival-which lasts from August 22 to August 25, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre has decided to contribute by showing a short documentary at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 24.
“We are always excited to contribute something to the festival because that’s what we try to do -give Appalachian creators an outlook,” Pierce said.
The documentary, which lasts about ten minutes, focuses on life culture and art in Appalachia.
“It brings up what it means to have an art community in a small town. It talks about who our local artists are, the things that enabled them to create art and why they think thier art matters.”
According to Pierce, the theatre will hold a panel discussion and community Q&A session after the film.
“This is a crucial time to have this conversation with so much art programming happening in Beckley right now,” he explained. “We are getting a lot of outside attention and artists in the community are just doing so much cool stuff. We need to ramp up the local support to keep it happening.”
August 25
Several months ago, the Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio in Beckley hosted their dance recital at the playhouse.
At 2p.m. and again at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, the studio will be screening the DVD of their dance recital as a fundraising endeavor.
The money that is raised from the fundraiser will go towards traveling and tuition fees needed to send some of the dancers to master classes and out-of-town festivals.
August 31
Finishing out the month on Saturday, August 31, the theatre will be hosting a live music performance featuring Cashavelly Morrison.
According to the Raleigh website, Cashavelly Morrison “is an Americana-Alt Country singer and songwriter whose newest album Hunger (released November 2018) has garnered high acclaim. Rolling Stone recently named her an Artist to Watch, describing Hunger as “David Lynch-style film noir” and “the atmospheric soundtrack to late-night fever dreams.” Following in the folk music tradition of protest songs and influenced by her West Virginia upbringing, Morrison’s songwriting has been described by The Boot as “haunting and timely;” Huffington Post calls her “honest, evocative, and intoxicating;” and Glide says her “lyrics paint an ominous portrait” of the dark underbelly of American privilege.”
Pierce shared his excitement to have a Beckley-native artist return to the stage.
“We are glad she’s coming back to play here. I am pumped about getting more music into the theatre space.”
Morrison’s performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets, which are priced at $10 in advance and $12 at the door, can be purchased at the playhouse’s website at theraleighwv.com.
- - -
For the month of August, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will be partnering with the Top Knot Café, located at 331 Neville Street in Beckley.
“The café just extended their hours and are open until 8 p.m. now. It seemed like good timing for us to partner with them since the theatre is more of an evening place.”
According to Pierce, the two business are still figuring out the details of their partnership, but as always there will be cross-promotional deals.
- - -
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is located at 403 Neville Street in Beckley.
For more information on the theatre, their upcoming events and tickets visit their website theraleighwv.com or their official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheRaleighWV.