The anager of The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, Shane Pierce, shares the theater’s upcoming March events and states a lot of “weird, whacky, but great” things are coming to the big screen this month.
March 13- 15
The month’s events will kick off on Friday, March 13, with a weekend showing of “CatVideoFest,” a theatrical compilation of nearly 70 cat videos that will only be available in select theaters.
“We are really excited about this one,” Pierce shared, adding that while the theater has recently been dedicating a lot of time and space to heavy, serious matters, they still want to offer more light-hearted options.
“People have been asking us to do something weird and whacky and this is definitely that, but with this, we are in the position to do something fun but that can still be a serious community event.”
He continued stating that one requirement for screening the film is that 20 percent of the proceeds have to be donated to a local cat rescue meaning The Playhouse will be partnering with the Humane Society of Raleigh County for the event.
“Everybody loves them, and we are big supporters.”
Pierce revealed that the shelter will have a live presence at the theater on one of the screening days, but no official plans have been made yet.
“CatVideoFest” will screen at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, and at both 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15.
March 20
On Friday, March 20, Sir Walter’s Tavern, located in the downstairs portion of the theater, will be open for art show hosted by previous manager Suzanne Wiseman.
Pierce wasn’t able to delve into the details of the event, other than saying the show will have a cohesive theme, but said more information will be available to the public very soon.
“Suzie is really trying to get people excited to produce their work and feel like they can put that work on out a space to be seen — downstairs is that space.”
March 21
The mystery horror screening returns Saturday, March 21, after a break from the theater’s February schedule.
Keeping the “mystery” in mystery horror, Pierce said that the theater is switching things up by showing a movie with “a little different feel.”
“This film is a very silly one,” he shared. “It’s a modern-day potential cult classic; if people like sci-fi movies like “Sharknado” or “Sharktopus,” then they will enjoy this.”
The screening will begin at 7 p.m.
March 22
Recently, the How Great Thou Art Theater Group Museum hosted a Living African American Museum at The Raleigh.
According to Pierce, the event went so well that the group immediately booked another two-performance show planned for Sunday, March 22.
This performance, which is titled “Gloryland Express Gospel Comedy,” will be a comedy-drama that has been written and directed by Crystal Tucker — the same woman who directed the group’s museum show.
“The attendance and the production were excellent, so we are really hoping to continue working with (Tucker) and the How Great Thou Art Theater Group a lot going forward.”
The group will perform first at 3 p.m. on Sunday and again at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
March 26
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will be partnering with the Beckley Art Center at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, for the first gathering in a series of open mic nights.
Pierce explained that this first mic night won’t have a theme but will be to see where the community’s interest level falls. Following mic nights will alternate between the theater and the art center to keep the venue and themes varied.
BAC employees Seth Hughes and Zachary Willis will be spearheading open mic night on the center’s behalf and will act as MC’s.
Pierce says anyone who would like to come on stage and play music, do stand-up comedy, tell a story, do spoken word, read poetry, etc. is welcome. Each person will be allotted a three-song (or 12-minute) time limit.
“This is what people in Beckley have been looking for for a long time,” Pierce shared. “We have been wanting to do an event like this at the theater for a long time and so has the art center. We just decided it would be better to do it together rather than separately. We have some good ideas on how to keep an open mic night going for a long time.”
Artists interested in participating in the event can sign up on The Raleigh’s Facebook Page or by contacting Seth Hughes or Zach Willis at the Beckley Art Center.
March 27
At 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, Jon Averill, a retired Greenbrier school teacher turned history filmmaker, will present his 55-minute long documentary “What Will You Do For Your Hills?: The Legacy of Don West.”
As the title suggests, the documentary details the journey of Don West- a poet, preacher, organizer, educator and agitator who moved to West Virginia with his wife, Connie, in 1965.
Averill says the film gives insight into West’s life, personality, his work with the establishment of the Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem, and his struggles with civil rights and worker’s rights.
The film’s main query relates to a question posed by writer Jeff Biggers: “Does Don West still matter?”
“What Will You Do For Your Hills?” has been made for and donated to the Appalachian South Folklife Center, which strives to continue West’s work.
Four other of Averill’s films air on the West Virginia Channel and in 2015 his team produced a group of four films for the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
March 28
Beginning at 12 p.m., The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will be screening the documentary “No Small Matter”- an exploration of the impact of high-quality preschool education.
“The film details the importance of early childhood education and brain development and how crucial that is to the entire life cycle,” Pierce stated. “It is getting a lot of acclaim. It was partially produced by United Way, so we have decided to partner with them and some other service providers in the area to come share what they are doing and make this more of a community event.”
He continued sharing that the West Virginia ACES Coalition, which is comprised of over three-hundred different organizations and individuals working together to improve the health and well-being of all West Virginians by reducing the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and preventing their occurrence, will be one of the organizations in attendance.
Following the screening, each group will have the opportunity to do a small presentation on their organization, the work they do, and their mission. There will also be a panel discussion where both the present organizations and community members can converse and ask each other questions.
Christina Crowley will be representing the United Way by helping Pierce will the event.
Tickets for the screening and panel discussion are priced at $5 but Pierce revealed that they are trying to get local organizations to sponsor tickets, which can be given for free to the people involved with the event.
For more information on The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre- located at 403 Neville Street in Beckley- visit their website at theraleighwv.com or their Facebook page at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.