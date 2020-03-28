Due to the current situation regarding coronavirus and the practice of social distancing, The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre may have closed its doors for the foreseeable future, but thanks to Facebook Live the theater will continue to offer both fun and informative programs that anyone can enjoy from the comfort of their homes.
Manager of The Raleigh Playhouse Shane Pierce took a few moments before delving into April’s schedule to highlight the value of the arts.
“This whole thing has been a real demonstration of the importance of the arts both universally and on a community level. People are trapped inside their homes; some are facing layoffs, and, in this time, they are turning to the arts. They’re watching TV shows and movies, they’re doing creative things at home like learning how to paint by following demonstrations online. This has really been reflective of how key the arts are for daily life and our mental health and we are just trying to engage that further through the theater.”
Pierce continued, explaining that the theater is working to create new programming that relies solely on digital content, which people can utilize during this time of self-isolation.
“Sunday Night Watch Party”
Starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29-and continuing every Sunday night until “things return to normal”- The Playhouse will be hosting a Facebook Live Sunday Night Watch Party.
This Sunday, they will be streaming “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” which, while often pegged as “the worst movie ever made,” could also qualify as one of the most beloved movies ever made.
“It’s horrible, but in all the ways that make you want to come back and watch it again,” Pierce shared.
“We have been wanting to showcase this movie for a long time and never could decide on the right way to do it. We thought this was a good way to celebrate it and all the things that make it so loved.”
Like with the “Late Lunch” program, comments during the stream are encouraged. The Playhouse is also urging people to video themselves talking about the movie, past experiences watching it and what it means to them, which they can send in prior to the showing to be included in a segment of pre-recorded videos that will act as an intermission.
According to Pierce, the comments and videos are meant to increase community engagement and create a conversation like if everyone was there watching the film together.
Titles for future Sunday watch parties have not yet been revealed but will soon be announced on the theater’s Facebook page.
“Late Lunch”
On Saturday, March 21, Pierce and his creative partner, Dave Gravely, debuted their first live stream program “Late Lunch.”
In the first segment of the show, which was set in The Raleigh Playhouse lobby and framed like a television cooking show, the pair answered important questions like what is a sandwich, how long past the expiration date can you use mustard, should I invest in Procter and Gamble stocks and how can I best keep myself and my neighbors healthy through the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will air episode two of “Late Lunch” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4; however, to further encourage social distancing, Pierce and Gravely will both be streaming in from their respective kitchens as they teach the audience how to make popcorn.
Like in the first episode, Pierce is encouraging viewers to comment and call in to the show during the live stream.
“School Announcements”
The theater’s final digital program is an afternoon segment called “School Announcements,” which will air on Monday afternoons.
Pierce says the program will act as a preview of that weeks upcoming events, not just at the theater but across all of Beckley.
“It supposed to feel like a real school announcement,” he stated. “It will basically be like hey we made it through another week and are starting a new one. Here is the community’s current status and these are the programs you have to look forward to this week.”
From there, the theater will broadcast a list of all the live streaming events occurring that particular week from musicians singing songs, to shows by the West Virginia Dance Company, the Beckley Art Center’s virtual exhibitions and more.
“Anyplace that has programming we want to promote, increase their viewership and remind the community that in times like this huge amounts of artists are still working to keep creativity alive.”
The theater is also planning to release small infographics that will act as a TV channel guide detailing on what day, time and channel (Facebook page) the events are happening.
The first “School Announcement” will be held on Monday, March 30, at 2:15 p.m.
All of The Raleigh’s new live stream programs can be watched on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheRaleighWV.