The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, at 403 Neville St. in Beckley, is one of 20 small businesses that have been chosen to receive a free underwriting package from West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) through the second round of the network’s Small Business Offer.
WVPB took to its website and Facebook in early April to announce the first round of its Small Business Offer — a sponsorship that would give local restaurants and food-serving bars that have transitioned to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic a series of free radio announcements.
According to Gail Thornhill, a media sales associate at WVPB, these announcements were slated to end May 9 but were extended until May 16.
On April 22, the network announced a second round of the program — which this time applied to local, independent small business owners — and said the first 20 eligible applicants would receive free announcements that would air between May 4 and May 23.
The announcements would tell radio listeners what the small business is, where it is and the services it offers.
Like the first round, the business had to submit a short essay detailing how it has altered its services to remain open and the struggles that have followed.
Thornhill elaborated that the business had to be small and independently owned and it had to be practicing safe social distancing while still operating.
“We were trying to look at a way for us to help and give back from a marketing and underwriting point of view,” she shared, adding the network has never seen a situation quite like the one the world is facing.
“…We knew there are a lot more small businesses in this area than larger ones and we wanted to do anything to help locally and to help them during this pandemic.”
When Shane Pierce, manager of The Raleigh Playhouse, saw WVPB’s offer, he immediately knew it was something the theater wanted to take part in.
In the essay, Pierce said all its programming has been converted into digital content but focused heavily on the sense of community this new form of programming has created.
“I feel like the main thread that has gone through all of our broadcasts recently that really aligns with our mission statement is that it’s never about the theater first and our programming first but that everything relies on contributions from the whole community. By one place being featured or talked about, by extension everyone is being talked about. If someone turns into one of our programs, they will get to see what we are doing and by default, they get to see other events, music collaborations, and art happening here too.”
After the April 27 deadline, the WVPB Underwriting Department informed Pierce the theater had been chosen.
Pierce said, “Knowing that Public Broadcasting sees what we and other people are going through and them saying that these are people to highlight means a lot because it reminds us that we are all in this together... We usually don’t have that much extra to invest in marketing, so this really goes a long way. It is a precarious existence for these small businesses, so having people band together and supporting everyone is so important; it keeps the culture and flavor alive in West Virginia and all across America.”
Thornhill said the sponsorship package allows each business eight announcements per week. These will be aired during different broadcasts to ensure the message reaches as many people as possible.
“It’s just been amazing to me to see the way people have been flexible and working hard to make adjustments and doing whatever they have to do to keep afloat,” Thornhill stated, calling the efforts of these small businesses remarkable.
“West Virginia people help each other, so it’s amazing to see the community come together and back people.”
Other small businesses that were selected include Pies & Pints’ Fayetteville, Morgantown and Charleston locations, Edith’s Specialty Store in Lewisburg and Beckley Pediatrics.
WVPB is mulling a third round of sponsorships, but no official plans have been made.
For more information on the network’s Small Business Offer, visit wvpublic.org.