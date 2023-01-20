The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is seeking community partners to help raise funds for three new all-inclusive playgrounds that are projected to cost slightly more than $1 million.
The designs for these new energy-generating, handicap-accessible, all-inclusive playgrounds were released by the county in the beginning of 2022 and are planned for Dry Hill Prosperity Park, Fitzpatrick Park and Lake Stephens.
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Executive Director Molly Williams said the playgrounds will be unlike any in the state and have each been designed around a different theme.
“What's also unique about these is they’re energy playgrounds,” she said. “So each playground will have one piece of equipment that actually produces energy ... we will be the first one on the East Coast and maybe even the country to have that energy-producing playground piece."
Williams said each playground costs over $300,000, which is why they are working on a new initiative to raise community support and funds for the playgrounds.
“We’re starting a program called ‘100 Partners’,” she said. “We are hoping to get 100 or more partners in the community to donate $5,000 or more to the playgrounds.”
All the community partners who make contributions will be recognized on signs that will be installed in the playground areas.
Williams said Raleigh County already has some handicap-accessible playgrounds but none that were this intently designed to be inclusive to kids of all abilities.
“The company that designed these state-of-the-art playgrounds, GameTime, puts a lot of research into how kids use playgrounds, how kids of different abilities and disabilities use playgrounds and they really put features into those with that research in mind,” she said.
“For example, kids on the autism spectrum a lot of times get overstimulated and so they need to remove themselves from that stimulation to be able to calm themselves back down," Williams said. "And so there are areas underneath these playgrounds that kids can go to and kind of have a moment to themselves but they haven't left the playground and that's what's important is we want it to be all-inclusive. We want everyone to feel comfortable there.”
The three themes for these new playgrounds are nature and natural resources, softball and healthy eating, and vehicles and modes of travel.
The theme for the Lake Stephens playground is nature and natural resources.
Tree climbers and other forest elements have been integrated into the design of the playground to go along with that theme.
The playground will also feature a human-powered seesaw with lights and sounds.
Williams said the area's coal heritage is also being incorporated into the design of the Lake Stephens playground.
“There will be signage on there about the history of coal mining – I mean, there's a coal mine under Lake Stephens,” she said. “... The signage will help connect kids to their energy potential and the energy of coal. So there'll be comparisons like if you ride on the seesaw for 20 minutes, that's equivalent to ‘X’ ounces of coal or whatever it is.”
The theme for the Dry Hill Prosperity Park Playground is vehicles and modes of travel. Williams said the theme is very fitting as the playground is located right along the interstate.
The energy piece for this playground is a merry-go-round. As children play on the merry-go-round, they will produce energy, which will turn on lights and create sounds.
There will also be panels throughout the playground that will help children make the connection to energy uses in vehicles, such as gasoline and diesel.
For the Fitzpatrick playground, the theme is softball and healthy eating
With the playground equipment centered on the theme of softball, there will also be signage that educates children about the benefit of fueling their bodies with healthy foods.
The designs and photos for these playgrounds were compiled by Cunningham Recreation.
For more information about the playgrounds or to donate go to https://raleighcountyparks.org/coming-soon/.
