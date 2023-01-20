Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is adding two full-time positions to its roster in an effort to boost engagement at its parks and offer more events and programs.
Raleigh County Parks and Rec is also gearing up to hire roughly 80 seasonal employees for positions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park.
The two full-time permanent positions are for a Fitzpatrick Park manager and an event and program coordinator.
Molly Williams, the executive director for the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority, said the Fitzpatrick Park manager will help manage the leagues that use the park’s softball fields as well as plan events with the new events and program coordinator.
“We want to bring in some tournaments, girls fastpitch tournaments, adult softball tournaments and other events to the (Fitzpatrick) park as well as other parks,” Williams said. “We've had several different people in that position and we really need a permanent position that's dedicated to that year-round, not just a seasonal position.”
For the events and program coordinator position, Williams said that person will focus on fundraising events as well as planning free programs and events for the public.
“We applied for a grant through Beckley Area Foundation for movie equipment and so we're hoping we received that grant, and we can start having movies in the park,” she said. “We hope to be able to do some, like playground programs where we have different activities at the parks and kids can come and play on the playground and do these activities that the (program coordinator) will plan. We've also tossed around having E-games and different holiday events like Easter egg hunts or cookies with Santa – those type of things.”
Williams said the program coordinator position is another that’s previously been a temporary position with parks and rec, but in order to “take it to the next level” a full-time person is needed.
Raleigh County Parks and Rec is also hiring two full-time permanent maintenance workers to replace two who recently left.
Despite the cold temperatures, Williams said they’re also preparing for the summer months when they hire more than 80 seasonal workers for positions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park.
The majority of these positions are located at Lake Stephens and include beach attendant, beach/lifeguard supervisor, camp store staff, event staff, fee collector, grounds crew, housekeeper, janitor, lifeguards, maintenance, marina staff, marina supervisor, marina runner, office assistants, splash pad attendant and ticket booth attendant.
For Fitzpatrick, the seasonal positions include assistant league manager, maintenance/grounds keeper, onsite maintenance/grounds keeper, field groomer/maintenance, concessions manager, concessions worker and umpire.
Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application.
Applications are available to download at raleighcountyparks.org/jobs.
Paper applications are available through request by calling the park and rec office at 304-934-5323.
Completed applications can be sent to lakestephenswv@gmail.com or 116 N. Heber St., Beckley, WV 25801.
