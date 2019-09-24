More residents are visiting Raleigh County’s six parks, Raleigh Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams reported.
Williams stepped into her role in 2018 with an expectation that she would correct some mistakes made by former management and that she would develop a new system of operations that focused on budget management and increasing recreational services for the county’s residents.
She said recently that she considers her first year and some months as director and manger of Lake Stephens, Fitzpatrick Park, Marsh Fork Park, 4-H Camp, Stoco Community and Dry-Hill Prosperity Park to be a success.
Williams answered questions about this past year and her goals for the department’s future.
Q. What is the vision for the county’s park system in 2020?
A. “Our vision for the parks in 2020 is to continue to make positive changes to our facilities as well as what we can offer to the community and visitors,” said Williams. “ We hope to provide some events and great locations for families to get outside and enjoy time together.”
Q. Of what are you most proud, from 2018 and 2019?
A. “I am proud of the increased visitation and participation at our parks, especially Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park,” she said. “We have come along way getting things back on track.
“We were able to give some attention to some parks and areas that have been received any in awhile.”
Q. What is the most important upcoming project?
A. “We have several projects planned this winter.
“One is upgrading the power, water, and internet to our campground, as well as creating 6 new premium campsites at Lake Stephens,” said Williams. “We are also looking at ways to improve facilities and programming at our other five parks.”
Q. Which park is your favorite and why, personally?
A. “That’s like asking a mom to pick a favorite child,” she joked. “All of our parks are so different.
“Just like kids, they each provide their own unique challenges and headaches , but also triumphs and joy!
“It’s not always the facilities or amenities in a park that make it special,” she added. “Sometimes, it’s the people that love, care for, and use the park that make it what it is.
“Communities need parks and parks need communities,” Williams said. “All six of Raleigh County Parks have a story and a legacy.
“Each has a group of people that love and care for their park!”
Q. Are any changes anticipated for the parks system in the upcoming months?
A. “In January, we hope that the legislation passes (a bill) that allows the state to give Little Beaver to Raleigh County, and then, an agreement with the state to address the needed dredging and the dam repairs.
We also have the Clear Fork Rail to Trail project that is progressing, that will give some additional recreation opportunity to the county,” Williams added.