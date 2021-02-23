Raleigh County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Serena Starcher on Tuesday announced the 2021-2022 academic calendar.
Teachers approved "Calendar B," the second of two choices, she said.
According to the calendar, students will start school on August 17, 2021, and finish on May 27, 2022.
Thanksgiving break will be Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 through Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Students will be out of school for Christmas break from Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, through Jan. 3, 2022. They return to school on Jan. 4, 2022.
Spring break is Thursday, April 14, 2022, through Friday, April 22, 2022.
Holidays are Labor Day (Sept. 6, 2021), Veteran's Day (Nov. 11, 2021), Martin Luther King Jr Day (Jan. 11, 2022) and Memorial Day (May 30, 2022). There will be no school on May 10, 2022, for primary election day.
Faculty Senate will meet in 2021 on Aug. 16, Oct. 11, and Dec. 22. The meeting dates for 2022 are Feb. 2, April 14 and June 3.
High school graduation dates for the Class of 2022 are as follows:
Woodrow Wilson High School, Independence High School and Liberty High School : May 21, 2022
Shady Spring High School: May 20, 2022
Academy of Careers and Technology: May 19, 2022