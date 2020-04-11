A Raleigh County native is one of five finalists in the West Virginia Innovation and Business Model Competition. The competition’s semi-finals were part of Innovation Weekend hosted March 6 and 7 on the campus of Marshall University in Huntington.
As finalists, Concord University teammates Madison Lilly of Beaver and Hannah Lawrence of Nitro were to advance to the statewide finals originally planned for April 2 in Charleston. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the finals were canceled and each of the five finalist teams were awarded $500.
College and university students from around the state were eligible to participate in the WVIBMC and the workshop, which included a boot camp on design thinking. Lilly is a sophomore majoring in Business Administration with a management emphasis and an entrepreneurship minor, and Lawrence is a freshmen majoring in Business Administration.
Also representing Concord at the event were Christabel Ofodile and Taylor Lewis. From Abuja, Nigeria, Ofodile is a junior majoring in Business Administration with a management emphasis and an entrepreneurship minor. Lewis, from Amory, Miss., is a senior majoring in Computer Information Systems and minoring in business administration and entrepreneurship.
“I was honestly so thrilled to see each of them participate,” Angela Addair, Director of Entrepreneurial Studies, said. “They worked on their ideas, interviewed potential customers, reshaped their dreams all in a matter of a couple of days.
“I could see how passionate each of them were. I have no doubt they will continue with their business ideas long after this semester. I’m so proud of each of them. They inspire me daily,” she said.