Raleigh County Head Start is now enrolling for the 2020-21 school year, Raleigh Community Action Association Executive Director Ron Cantley said Monday.
Head Start is a program of the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and families.
Raleigh Head Start serves over 350 three-and four-year-olds.
Cantley said the decision to enroll students this academic year, in light of Covid-19 concerns, was made in accordance with recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The Academy endorses in-person learning for students in the fall, according to the AAP website.
“AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school,” the website states. “The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020.”
The website lists time away from school and interruption of supportive services as risk factors for physical and sexual abuse, social isolation, substance use, depression and suicide ideation.
Beyond the educational impact and social impact of school closures, there has been substantial impact on food security and physical activity for children and families, according to data posted at the AAP site.
AAP suggests that school policies be flexible in responding to new information and that schools work with local health officials to create adaptable strategies that can accommodate local transmission rates of the novel coronavirus be put into place.
“School policies should be guided by supporting the overall health and well-being of all children, adolescents, their families, and their communities,” AAP data posts. “These policies should be consistently communicated in languages other than English, if needed, based on the languages spoken in the community, to avoid marginalization of parents/guardians who are of limited English proficiency or do not speak English at all.”
Cantley said Head Start officials used the AAP directives when deciding to have in-person enrollment for fall.
“Guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics looks, to my judgment, to be sound guidance on the opening of school this fall,” said Cantley.
A post on the RCCAA website announced the Head Start decision on Monday.
“The more we learn, the more optimistic we become regarding being able to start Head Start in the fall,” reads the post. “We need to do our best to start school. Enroll today!”
More information is available by calling 304-255-9330, extension 137 or 139.